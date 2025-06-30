Search
Extreme Weather
Watch it happen: Dramatic time-lapse shows tornado strike in Bismarck, North Dakota

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
BISMARK, N.D. – Residents in the capital city of North Dakota experienced an intense evening as two tornadoes touched down in the area.

The National Weather Service confirmed the supercell thunderstorm produced the twisters Friday just north of Bismarck.

The first tornado resulted in damage to a home and tracked south, across the roadway and dissipated in an open field. The tornado lasted approximately four minutes and was later rated as EF-1 in strength.

WATCH: EERIE TORNADOES BRING HAUNTING SIGHTS ALONG DARKENED NORTH DAKOTA HORIZONS AS NIGHTFALL LOOMS

Timelapse footage captured by Seth Owens, and shows a tornado touching down in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Time-lapse footage captured by Seth Owens, and shows a tornado touching down in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Friday, June 27, 2025.

(Seth Owens via Storyful)

A second tornado (rated EF-U, or unknown) then developed just south of the first report and drifted slowly southwest before dissipating in the same open field. The second tornado lasted approximately five minutes.

EF scale explained

    The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: 

    EF-0 – 65 to 85 mph 

    EF-1 – 86 to 110 mph 

    EF-2 – 111 to 135 mph 

    EF-3 – 136 to 165 mph 

    EF-4 – 166 to 200 mph 

    EF-5 – >200 mph

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or significant damage. 

The NWS had warned of a severe thunderstorm hitting the area, cautioning people of the possibility of tennis-ball-sized hail and winds reaching 60 mph.

