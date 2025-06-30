Watch it happen: Dramatic time-lapse shows tornado strike in Bismarck, North Dakota

BISMARK, N.D. – Residents in the capital city of North Dakota experienced an intense evening as two tornadoes touched down in the area.

The National Weather Service confirmed the supercell thunderstorm produced the twisters Friday just north of Bismarck.

The first tornado resulted in damage to a home and tracked south, across the roadway and dissipated in an open field. The tornado lasted approximately four minutes and was later rated as EF-1 in strength.

Dramatic scenes were captured by local observer Seth Owens, whose time-lapse footage shows one of the tornadoes forming and making contact with the ground.

A second tornado (rated EF-U, or unknown) then developed just south of the first report and drifted slowly southwest before dissipating in the same open field. The second tornado lasted approximately five minutes.

EF scale explained The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: EF-0 – 65 to 85 mph EF-1 – 86 to 110 mph EF-2 – 111 to 135 mph EF-3 – 136 to 165 mph EF-4 – 166 to 200 mph EF-5 – >200 mph

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or significant damage.

The NWS had warned of a severe thunderstorm hitting the area, cautioning people of the possibility of tennis-ball-sized hail and winds reaching 60 mph.