The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Lake-effect snow coats Great Lakes as arctic blast sinks into South

It's Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

Lake-effect snow buries some in Great Lakes

Heavy snow has been dumped on some cities along the Great Lakes as the lake-effect snow machine has gone into overdrive. More than 2 feet of snow was reported on the south shore of Lake Michigan in northern Indiana. More than 8 inches of snow was reported around Cleveland, Ohio. Snow should begin to taper off Saturday, but several more inches are expected for some places.

The snowfall forecast for the Great Lakes region.

(FOX Weather)



Over 100 million face dangerous cold during second arctic blast

Wind chill alerts stretch from North Dakota to the Gulf Coast and cover more than 100 million people as a second arctic blast grips the U.S. Freezing temperatures are being felt as far south as Florida.

Wind chill alerts cover much of the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Flooding risk rises on West Coast

Several storms of the atmospheric river variety are targeting the West Coast during the next few days. This will mean heavy rain for areas along the coast, but also heavy snow in the mountains. There is also a risk of flooding, especially along the California coast through Monday. It will also create a very rainy NFL playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

The excessive rainfall outlook for the next three days.

(FOX Weather)



