Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Maine winter storms unearth 112-year-old shipwreck in national park

The shipwreck washed ashore in 1911, several years before the park was established.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Known as the "Tay", the ship was recently uncovered after winter storms slammed Acadia National Park. Amanda Pollock, public affairs officer with Acadia National Park, describes how powerful storms in the past have uncovered the Tay and how the park has used each of those opportunities to learn more about the ship. Jan. 18, 2024.  03:06

Winter storm reveals 112-year-old shipwreck in Maine national park

Known as the "Tay", the ship was recently uncovered after winter storms slammed Acadia National Park. Amanda Pollock, public affairs officer with Acadia National Park, describes how powerful storms in the past have uncovered the Tay and how the park has used each of those opportunities to learn more about the ship. Jan. 18, 2024. 

BAR HARBOR, Maine – Record-breaking storm surge from winter storms in Maine recently uncovered a shipwreck known as the "Tay" in Acadia National Park.

The shipwreck washed ashore in 1911, several years before the park was established. It was covered up by sand over the decades that followed, according to Acadia National Park Public Affairs Officer Amanda Pollock.

The Tay, revealed.

The Tay, revealed.

(Acadia National Park / FOX Weather)

However, the Tay was unearthed multiple times in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1990s, Pollock added. Each time, the park took the opportunity to document and monitor the site and to understand the shipwreck's story.

WATCH: MAINE CABIN SWEPT AWAY BY WAVES, LANDS ON ROCKY SHORE

"We were lucky enough to get another sighting of it with these back-to-back winter storms that we had here over last week," Pollock said.

  • Storm damage.
    Image 1 of 4

    Storm damage. (Acadia National Park)

  • Storm damage.
    Image 2 of 4

    Storm damage. (Acadia National Park)

  • Storm damage.
    Image 3 of 4

    Storm damage. (Acadia National Park)

  • Storm damage.
    Image 4 of 4

    Storm damage. (Acadia National Park)

While the storms were able to uncover the marine treasure, they also caused damage to parts of the park.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Pollock noted that some areas experienced significant damage, which teams are still surveying. Over the next several weeks and months, they will work to repair any damages in time for visitor season.

Tags
Loading...