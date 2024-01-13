Watch: Cabin swept away by waves off Maine before landing on rocky shore

OWLS HEAD, Maine – Video shot Wednesday captures the moment a cabin was swept onto a rocky shore in the town of Owls Head.

Located in southern Maine, Owls Head experienced a winter storm Tuesday with winds powerful enough to push water onto the shore and flood homes.

After the storm, the water level reached nearly 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. This exceeds the area’s flood stage of 12 feet.

The video begins with the cabin in the water about 9:15 a.m. According to C.L. Alden, who shot the footage, the cabin came from a small island nearby.

"I have never seen anything like this before," Alden can be heard saying in the video.

The cabin is bobbing up and down in the water, as waves churn and water sprays all around it. Then, the waves push the cabin closer and closer to the rocky shore until the structure is beached.

This wasn’t the only instance of strong waves decimating a structure during the storm.

Southwest of Owls Head in the community of Georgetown, a dining room was torn off of a building as waves kept pounding the shoreline Wednesday.

A number of nearby areas were inundated this week by the violent waves, as shown in the video below, where a home in Trenton, Maine, was battered by waves.

More flooding and destruction along the Maine coast is continuing this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, coastal Maine is currently under a Storm Warning until Saturday afternoon. Winds are expected to come from the southeast at 40-50 mph, with gusts rising up to nearly 70 mph. These winds may produce wave heights of 13-18 feet.

"Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility," the NWS said.

The NWS said historical water levels are expected to result in widespread moderate to major coastal flooding, as the peak storm surge may reach up to 3.5 feet.