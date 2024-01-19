Search
Cleveland, northwest Indiana buried under several inches of lake-effect snow

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Lake-effect snow thumps Cleveland with more on the way

Snow is falling from the Great Lakes to southern New England as the cross-country storm has finally made it to the East Coast.

CLEVELAND – A surge of air over the still-warm Great Lakes chasing after a storm bringing snow to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday is firing up a widespread lake-effect snow event that has already brought more than a foot of snow in one place and promises more through the day.

Locally heavy snow is occurring across portions of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the western portions of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, across northwest Indiana, and from northeast Ohio and Cleveland across far northwest Pennsylvania into portions of western New York State.

    Snow falls in Cleveland, Ohio on Jan. 19, 2024. ( )

    Snow falls in Cleveland, Ohio on Jan. 19, 2024. ( )

    Snow falls in Cleveland, Ohio on Jan. 19, 2024. ( )

However, one major difference from the lake-effect snow earlier in the week that pummeled Buffalo and western New York is the direction of the winds. Coming from the north now, snow is focused along the southern shores of the lakes. 

In areas where the heaviest snow is forecast to fall, including parts of Cleveland in Ohio, Erie in Pennsylvania and Buffalo in New York and along stretches of interstates 71, 80, 86 and 90, plows may struggle to keep up with snow that could fall at a rate of 1-3 inches per hour. 

Winter Storm Warnings for Cleveland warn of up to 8 inches of snow Friday. FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic said he saw several crashes on a snowy Interstate 271 near Cleveland on Friday. 

The wind will also blow around the snow, further reducing visibility.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said more than 1,100 crewmembers were working statewide to clear snow-covered highways and interstates. 

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency in Franklin County, which includes Columbus, Ohio. Multiple surrounding counties also issued snow emergencies.

Over a foot of snow in northwestern Indiana

Another area of concern is an area of southwestern Michigan and northwestern Indiana – specifically La Porte County along the shores of Lake Michigan. An intense lake-effect band of snow stretching 200 miles from north to south stretching the entire length of Lake Michigan is focused on that area.

"This is like taking a fire hydrant of snow and pointing it all at one spot," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. "We have converging winds, so the winds are coming together forcing up into the atmosphere, creating a convective band of heavy snow that is piling right into northern Indiana."

Converging winds created a 200-mile long band of heavy snow over Lake Michigan Friday, focusing heavy snow bands into northwestern Indiana. 00:59

Intense lake-effect snow band stretches 200 miles across Lake Michigan

Converging winds created a 200-mile long band of heavy snow over Lake Michigan Friday, focusing heavy snow bands into northwestern Indiana.

La Porte, Indiana, reported 18 inches of snow Friday morning, while Michigan City, Indiana, reported 16 inches and 12.5 inches fell in Union Mills, Indiana, with heavy snow still falling, according to the National Weather Service.

"Michigan City, you’re right into the thick of it," Merwin said. "It’s an isolated spot, but they’re getting hammered with heavy snow. It’s just a really gnarly and interesting phenomenon we’re monitoring on Lake Michigan."

Heavy snow in Indiana

Heavy snow falls in La Porte County, Indiana during a lake-effect snow storm on Jan. 19, 2024.

(Indiana DOT / FOX Weather)

Emergency officials declared a travel warning in La Porte County, restricting travel to emergency personnel only. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through Friday there. 

The lake-effect snow will end by early Sunday for the foreseeable future as warmer air floods across much of the country.

