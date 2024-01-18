49ers-Packers preview: Heavy rain in store for Saturday's NFL divisional playoff game

The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday in the Golden State.

The Packers are coming off an upset of the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round, while the 49ers had a first-round bye.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium, where two of the NFL’s young, premier quarterbacks, Jordan Love and Brock Purdy, will face off.

KELCE FAMILY ADVOCATES FOR NFL STADIUMS TO USE GRASS FIELDS AFTER TURF INJURY

San Francisco enters the game as heavy favorites, as the Packers hold one of the youngest offenses in the NFL.

However, one thing that could make the playing field more balanced is the rain in the forecast.

Forecast for 49ers-Packers Divisional Playoff Game

An active pattern that has set up across the West Coast shows no signs of letting up, with three separate storms set to impact the region through Monday.

The second storm will be of particular interest nationally as it will lead to wet conditions for Saturday's NFL divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

NFL PLAYERS 'SIGNIFICANTLY SAFER' ON GRASS THAN TURF, ASSOCIATION SAYS

An area of low pressure will approach the California coast on Friday, with periods of rain to overspread the northern half of the state from Friday night through Saturday.

The rain is expected to continue across the Bay Area, including Santa Clara, where the game will be played.

Winds are not expected to be especially strong during the game (10-15 mph) but their direction from the south-southwest will lead to a cross-wind across the field.

The winner of this game will head to the NFC Championship, where they will meet either the Detroit Lions or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can catch both the Packers-49ers game and the NFC Championship on FOX.