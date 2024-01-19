Watch: People slip, vehicles slide down frozen hill after Oregon ice storm

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Video shot Wednesday showed how Oregon residents and drivers struggled to find their footing on an ice-covered hill in the Portland suburb of Milwaukie.

The Portland area has experienced winter snow and ice storms over the past week, which caused up to 0.75 inches of ice to accumulate as of late Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Footage shot by Jason Welliver showed the impacts of these conditions on the frozen hill in Milwaukie.

The video begins with cars sliding down it. One of which is a white sedan that tries to make its way uphill, but ultimately fails as it backslides and slams into a traffic post.

Further into the video, SUVs are seen skating down the slippery hill. One ends up nearly reaching the top of the hill, but soon slides back and side-swipes a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

The video also captured images of people attempting to traverse the icy road. For example, a person is seen nearly doing the splits as they slip in a parking lot.

Near the top of the hill, a woman does manage to stand but ends up falling down as she loses her footing.

The area is no longer under threat of an ice storm. However, local police urged people to take caution on the roads.

"Well-traveled roads are mostly slushy and generally relatively safe. However, places where significant/accumulated slush are slippery," Milwaukie Police posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Parking lots and roads that have seen minimal traffic continue to be icy and slippery. Take care when stepping out of your car!"