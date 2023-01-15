The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California's barrage of atmospheric river storms coming to an end

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

California's nearly month-long barrage of deadly atmospheric river storms coming to an end

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration on Saturday for California as the state continues to deal with an onslaught of deadly atmospheric river storms that have pummeled the state with heavy rain, flooding and mudslides.

Storm after storm has been slamming into the Golden State since the end of December. And while it was a quieter day in terms of storm activity in California on Sunday, rain still fell across portions of the state.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the bigger push of heavier rain moved into California late Sunday night and early Monday morning. This activity will last until at least Tuesday.

But the onslaught of storms is coming to an end. After this next atmospheric river moves out of California on Tuesday, no other major storms are forecast for at least the next several days.

President Joe Biden approves Alabama disaster declaration after deadly tornadoes

Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes last Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.

Storm damage has been reported in nine states, with Alabama appearing to be the hardest hit during the severe weather outbreak.

President Joe Biden on Sunday approved Alabama's disaster declaration, which will now make federal funding available to those who were affected by the severe weather outbreak in Autauga and Dallas counties.

Back-to-back storms bring threats of severe weather, snow to portions of US

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking two separate storms that will lash the central and eastern U.S., with winter weather and severe thunderstorms expected.

The first storm begins Monday, with rain breaking out across portions of the Midwest. On the backside of the storm, snow is expected across the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. Generally, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected.

While the first storm will likely be more of a nuisance event, the second storm is expected to be the most impactful as it will bring the chance of a severe weather outbreak on Wednesday in parts of the South and heavy snow to parts of the Midwest.

