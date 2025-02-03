The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Ice storm, atmospheric river have US on alert for crippling impacts

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Potentially crippling ice storm threatens millions in Midwest, Northeast this week

A potentially dangerous ice threat from a developing winter storm looms for millions of people from the Midwest to the Northeast this week, and while it’s still too early to know exactly where the storm will track, the FOX Forecast Center said sleet and freezing rain could wreak havoc on travel.

One scenario could bring notable ice accretions to cities like Des Moines , Iowa ; Chicago , Illinois ; Syracuse , New York ; and Burlington , Vermont .

A second scenario would likely spare Des Moines and Chicago from the worst of the icing while then transitioning Syracuse and Burlington to an all-snow event.

Atmospheric river storms drench California as snow blankets Northwest

The West Coast is being slammed by a long-duration atmospheric river event, which will bring days of heavy rain and mountain snow throughout the week ahead.

The FOX Forecast Center said the atmospheric river is classified as a Level 4, a significant rating on a scale of 1 to 5 .

It's not associated with hurricane -force winds , but a Level 4 storm signifies a high potential for disruptions to travel, as well as for potential mudslides and landslides .

With deadly California wildfires contained, iconic Pacific Coast Highway is set to reopen

The three-week-long fight to battle two deadly wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and countless lives reached an important recovery milestone over the weekend as officials announced that the Palisades and Eaton fires are now 100% contained.

The fire also led to the closure of parts of the iconic Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), a critical transportation artery that runs through the Palisades neighborhood, the namesake of the Palisades Fire. Areas of the roadway were engulfed in flames and smoke, leading to road closures by law enforcement officials.

Officials had initially planned to reopen the PCH in Los Angeles on Sunday, but Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on Saturday night that the opening would be delayed until Monday .

Watch: California trooper pulls pilot from plane moments before explosion

A California trooper rushed toward a burning airplane that had crashed just in time to save the injured pilot before it exploded, a dramatic video shared by the California Highway Patrol shows.

According to officials, a trooper had pulled over a vehicle in Santa Barbara County on Jan. 29 when he heard an explosion, quickly realizing that the noise came from a small airplane. He then jumped into action when he saw the plane's parachute before it crashed into an empty field.

The trooper pulled an injured man from the wreckage while a woman inside was able to get out on her own.

