Watch: California trooper pulls pilot out moments before plane explosion sparks brush fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A California trooper rushed toward a burning plane crash just in time to save the injured pilot before it exploded, dramatic video shared by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) shows.

CHP said Officer Ayala had pulled over a vehicle on Los Carneros Road north of U.S. 101 in Santa Barbara County when he heard an explosion on Jan. 29. He quickly learned the noise was a small aircraft’s ballistic recovery system deploying. Ayala jumped into action when he looked up and saw the parachute and the small plane crash into an empty field.

After abandoning his traffic stop and letting the driver go, he drove toward the crash on northbound U.S. 101 to see the plane engulfed in flames.

"Realizing time was critical, he pulled over onto the right shoulder, jumped a chain-link freeway perimeter fence, and sprinted toward the burning aircraft," the CHP said in a news release.

After spotting movement in the burning plane, Ayala ran toward the flames, pulling the severely injured 29-year-old pilot to safety. A video shared by CHP shows Ayala dragging the pilot away from the flaming wreckage.

According to CHP and Santa Barbara Fire officials, a 33-year-old woman was able to get out of the aircraft on her own.

Moments after the rescue, the plane exploded, sparking a grass fire. Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials said the blaze was contained to half an acre.

Photos taken by the Santa Barbara Fire Department show the aircraft's charred remains after the grass fire was put out.

Early in 2025, the fire weather in Southern California was extremely dangerous and deadly. It quickly spread due to extremely dry grasses and dangerous Santa Ana wind events producing hurricane-force gusts.

Both the pilot and passenger were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

"Thanks to Officer Ayala’s quick thinking and bravery, a tragedy was averted. His heroic actions were a testament to his unwavering dedication to public safety service and to those who risk their lives to save others," the CHP wrote.