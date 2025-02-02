Volcanic eruption risk in Iceland increases, scientists warn

REYKJAVIK, Iceland – Scientists in Iceland say there is an increasing likelihood that a volcano, which has erupted several times since the end of 2023, will spring to life once again as magma continues to build up beneath the Earth’s surface.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Friday that the amount of magma accumulating beneath Svartsengi is approaching levels observed during previous eruptions, and the likelihood of a new magma intrusion or eruption is increasing.

Scientists have also been concerned about severe winter weather across the region. According to the IMO, weather could impact monitoring and response in case of a magma intrusion or eruption.

"Strong winds, sleet and snow could interfere with seismic measurements and reduce the accuracy of GPS monitoring of ground lift," the IMO said. "The Icelandic Meteorological Office will continue to closely monitor developments, and people are encouraged to pay attention to weather warnings and exercise caution when traveling."

Scientists say that according to model calculations, magma under Svartsengi has reached the lower boundary of the volume loss that was observed during the last eruption.

"Based on past eruptions, these models suggest that magma intrusions or eruptions tend to occur once this lower boundary is reached," the IMO warned.

Civil protection alert declared; travel to Grindavík not advised

According to the National Police Commissioner in Iceland, officials have decided to raise the civil protection alert level to the highest level as the likelihood of a new eruption at the Sundhnúk crater has increased.

This announcement came after the findings from the IMO and after consulting with the police commissioner in Suðurnes.

"Based on the current risk assessment from January 29, it is now considered that the risk in the urban area of ​​Grindavík is high for all parties, which means that protection against hazards is in place, but there is considerable uncertainty in individual aspects," officials said in a statement. "People are advised not to travel to Grindavík unless absolutely necessary."

The seaside town of Grindavík had largely been evacuated after fears of an eruption grew in 2023. Previous eruptions sent lava flowing toward and into the town, but tireless work to construct defensive walls to prevent destruction has largely spared the community.

And the popular tourist destination Blue Lagoon, near where the seismic and volcanic activity has occurred, has been evacuated several times.

Information in this article was translated via Google Translate