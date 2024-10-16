Grindavik reopens to residents nearly 1 year after explosive volcanic eruptions began in Iceland

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Residents of the seaside town of Grindavík in Iceland are being allowed to return home nearly a year after fleeing the region ahead of a series of explosive volcanic eruptions that began at the end of 2023.

According to a report from national public service broadcaster RÚV, the European town will open to residents on Monday morning, and the decision to do so was based off risk assessments that are updated regularly.

First responders and other officials will remain in the region and will continue to work as normal, and traffic into and out of Grindavík will be monitored for safety reasons in the event another mass evacuation is needed.

According to RÚV, work has been underway to increase the security and safety inside Grindavík, including things like mapping and visual inspections, and cracks that opened up due to the thousands of earthquakes that have rattled the region before and after the eruptions have been filled in and repaired.

Other dangerous areas have been fenced off to prevent residents from entering.

New signs have also been posted within town limits, and dangerous areas have also been marked off.

And while the decision to allow residents to return may come as a relief to many, officials stressed that entering the town is "at their own risk" and is "not a place for children."

RÚV, reports that residents were reminded that earthquakes continue and conditions can change quickly, meaning it may be necessary to evacuate the town and the surrounding areas, like the popular travel destination Blue Lagoon, at a moment's notice.

In addition, RÚV says the National Police Commissioner is responsible for declaring an emergency, and access to the town may change to reflect that declaration.

The volcano erupted six times since December 2023, with the most recent occurring at the end of August.

Due to its location on the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, the Nordic island nation is no stranger to volcanic activity.

Iceland is home to about 130 volcanic mountains, many of which are considered to be inactive.

Information in this article was translated via Google Translate