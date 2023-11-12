Iceland volcano erupts near Grindavik after swarm of earthquakes rattle region

Officials in Iceland say that an eruption has begun after a swarm of earthquakes earlier in the evening.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Iceland officials say an eruption has started north of Grindavík. This comes after a volcanic eruption was feared for weeks as tens of thousands of earthquakes rumbled throughout the region in late October and November.
In the weeks that followed, tens of thousands of earthquakes rumbled throughout the region. That then led to the declaration of a state of emergency and the evacuation of Grindavík and its nearly 3,700 residents.
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 14: Police direct traffic out of Grindavik on November 14, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. For the second day residents were allowed in to quickly collect personal belongings. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 14: Residents wait in a long line of cars to get into Grindavik to collect personal items on November 14, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. For the second day residents were allowed in to quickly collect personal belongings. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 14: Police direct traffic out of Grindavik on November 14, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. For the second day residents were allowed in to quickly collect personal belongings. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
This photo taken on November 13, 2023 shows vehicles leaving the town of Grindavik, southwestern Iceland, during evacuation following earthquakes. The southwestern town of Grindavik -- home to around 4,000 people -- was evacuated in the early hours of November 11 after magma shifting under the Earth's crust caused hundreds of earthquakes in what experts warned could be a precursor to a volcanic eruption. The seismic activity damaged roads and buildings in the town situated 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of the capital Reykjavik, an AFP journalist saw. (Photo by Kjartan TORBJOERNSSON / AFP) / Iceland OUT (Photo by KJARTAN TORBJOERNSSON/AFP via Getty Images)
This photo taken on November 13, 2023 shows a member of the emergency services walking near a crack cutting across the main road in Grindavik, southwestern Iceland following earthquakes. The southwestern town of Grindavik -- home to around 4,000 people -- was evacuated in the early hours of November 11 after magma shifting under the Earth's crust caused hundreds of earthquakes in what experts warned could be a precursor to a volcanic eruption. The seismic activity damaged roads and buildings in the town situated 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of the capital Reykjavik, an AFP journalist saw. (Photo by Kjartan TORBJOERNSSON / AFP) / Iceland OUT (Photo by KJARTAN TORBJOERNSSON/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - This photo taken on November 13, 2023 shows a crack cutting across the main road in Grindavik, southwestern Iceland following earthquakes. The southwestern town of Grindavik -- home to around 4,000 people -- was evacuated in the early hours of November 11 after magma shifting under the Earth's crust caused hundreds of earthquakes in what experts warned could be a precursor to a volcanic eruption. The seismic activity damaged roads and buildings in the town situated 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of the capital Reykjavik, an AFP journalist saw. (Photo by Kjartan TORBJOERNSSON / AFP) / Iceland OUT (Photo by KJARTAN TORBJOERNSSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Repair work is underway after large cracks formed across roads near Grindavik, Iceland.
Crews are seen trying to fill cracks that formed amid earthquake activity near Grindavik, Iceland.
Several roads in and around Grindavik, Iceland, have been damaged due to large cracks that have formed.
Fears of a volcanic eruption in Iceland remain amid thousands of earthquakes reported in the Grindavick area.
Crews have been trying to repair roads that were damaged when cracks formed amid earthquakes near Grindavik, Iceland.
A large hole is seen in a road in Grindavik, Iceland.
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 13: Residents were allowed to enter Grindivik for a few hours to retrieve belongings on November 13, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 13: Residents were allowed to enter Grindivik for a few hours to retrieve belongings on November 13, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
A large hole is seen in a road near Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
A large crack and hole is seen in a road near Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
Crews are seen inspecting a road outside of Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
Crews are seen inspecting a road outside of Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
A large crack developed across a road outside Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
A large crack developed across a road outside Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
Crews inspect a road after a large crack appeared amid fears that a volcano will erupt there soon.
REYKJAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 12: Officials with Almannavarnir, the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management, hold a press conference on November 12, 2023 in Reykjavik, Iceland. The country has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes around the Fagradalsfjall volcano in recent weeks, prompting worries of a potential eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 12: The road to Grindavik is closed by the police on November 12, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. The country has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes around the Fagradalsfjall volcano in recent weeks, prompting worries of a potential eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
Numerous seismographs have been installed by a team of geologists from the University of Iceland.
A city street of Grindavik with Thorbjöm mountain in the background. Iceland is preparing for another volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula.
The access road to Blue Lagoon has been closed to avoid incidents in the area in the event of a possible volcanic eruption.
Grindavík was evacuated on Nov. 10, but a decision to let residents return to gather belongings left behind was made two days later. At that time, residents in an eastern district of Grindavík returned to gather what they could, including pets, and then retreat back to safety.
More residents in a different district were then allowed to return on the morning of November 13 before all residents were told they could go back later that day.
For instance, only one person per household was allowed back inside Grindavík, and only if they were accompanied by a first responder.
They were also given only about 5 minutes to gather what they could before they were told to leave.
Residents who were unable to return on those days were given another opportunity on Nov. 14, but that was short-lived as gas meters in the area began to detect an increased level of sulfur dioxide, leading officials to quickly evacuate the area.