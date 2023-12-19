Spectacular videos of Iceland volcanic eruption show lava shooting high into the air

The Icelandic Civil Defense shared dramatic video of lava shooting from a volcanic fissure near the town of Grindavik after a volcano erupted on Monday night.
"An eruption has begun near the evacuated town of Grindavík. Our priorities remain to protect lives and infrastructure," the President of Iceland Gudni Th. Johannesson said. "Civil Defence has closed off the affected area. We now wait to see what the forces of nature have in store. We are prepared and remain vigilant."
Dramatic video shows lava shooting from a long fissure north of Grindavik, Iceland, late Monday night after a volcano erupted in the area.
The IMO said the eruption was located close to Sundhnúkagígar, about 2.5 miles northeast of Grindavík, and videos from the ground and from the air showed lava shooting high into the air.
The eruptive volcanic fissure was estimated to be about 2.5 miles long, with the northern end located just east of Stóra-Skógfell and the southern end located just east of Sundhnúk. The IMO said the distance from the southern end to the edge of Grindavík was about 1.8 miles.
So far, lava has not been flowing toward the town of Grindavík.
Dramatic drone video taken above the eruption shows lava shooting into the sky as well as oozing from under the Earth’s surface and spreading out in all directions.
The IMO said on Tuesday morning the intensity of the eruption has been decreasing, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the eruption is coming to an end and could mean the eruption is reaching a state of equilibrium.
"The safety of our passengers and staff is always our number one priority and at the heart of every decision we make," the airline said in a statement. "We’re monitoring the situation closely and will inform our passengers of any new developments."
One airline passenger arriving in Iceland on Monday night was able to capture spectacular video of the eruption near Grindavik from the air.
The video shows the flight descending into the airport, and in the distance, lava can be seen shooting high into the air.
The Icelandic Coast Guard provided video of an up-close look at a volcano that erupted near the town of Grindavik on Monday night.
The Icelandic Coast Guard shared a video of a helicopter getting a better view of the eruption from the air.
According to a Facebook post, the Icelandic Coast Guard flew over the eruption with scientists from the country’s Department of Public Defense, the Icelandic Meteorological Office and the University of Iceland.
The Icelandic Coast Guard said in the Facebook post that scientists were hoping to get a better idea of the magnitude of the eruption from the air.
Video recorded in Grindavik shows steam coming from cracks that formed in roads. The seaside town in Iceland is preparing for a possible volcanic eruption.
Grindavík was evacuated on Nov. 10, but a decision to let residents return to gather belongings left behind was made two days later. At that time, residents in an eastern district of Grindavík returned to gather what they could, including pets, and then retreat back to safety.
More residents in a different district were then allowed to return on the morning of Nov. 13 before all residents were told they could go back later that day.
Strict rules were in place, however.
For instance, only one person per household was allowed back inside Grindavík, and only if they were accompanied by a first responder.
They were also given only about 5 minutes to gather what they could before they were told to leave.
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 22: Damage caused from earthquakes and magma beneath the town on November 22, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík on 11 November as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
This photo taken on November 13, 2023 shows a member of the emergency services walking near a crack cutting across the main road in Grindavik, southwestern Iceland following earthquakes. The southwestern town of Grindavik -- home to around 4,000 people -- was evacuated in the early hours of November 11 after magma shifting under the Earth's crust caused hundreds of earthquakes in what experts warned could be a precursor to a volcanic eruption. The seismic activity damaged roads and buildings in the town situated 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of the capital Reykjavik, an AFP journalist saw. (Photo by Kjartan TORBJOERNSSON / AFP) / Iceland OUT (Photo by KJARTAN TORBJOERNSSON/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - This photo taken on November 13, 2023 shows a crack cutting across the main road in Grindavik, southwestern Iceland following earthquakes. The southwestern town of Grindavik -- home to around 4,000 people -- was evacuated in the early hours of November 11 after magma shifting under the Earth's crust caused hundreds of earthquakes in what experts warned could be a precursor to a volcanic eruption. The seismic activity damaged roads and buildings in the town situated 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of the capital Reykjavik, an AFP journalist saw. (Photo by Kjartan TORBJOERNSSON / AFP) / Iceland OUT (Photo by KJARTAN TORBJOERNSSON/AFP via Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 14: Police direct traffic out of Grindavik on November 14, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. For the second day residents were allowed in to quickly collect personal belongings. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 14: Police direct traffic out of Grindavik on November 14, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. For the second day residents were allowed in to quickly collect personal belongings. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
Repair work is underway after large cracks formed across roads near Grindavik, Iceland.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Crews have been trying to repair roads that were damaged when cracks formed amid earthquakes near Grindavik, Iceland.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Fears of a volcanic eruption in Iceland remain amid thousands of earthquakes reported in the Grindavick area.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Several roads in and around Grindavik, Iceland, have been damaged due to large cracks that have formed.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Crews are seen trying to fill cracks that formed amid earthquake activity near Grindavik, Iceland.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
A large hole is seen in a road in Grindavik, Iceland.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 13: Residents were allowed to enter Grindivik for a few hours to retrieve belongings on November 13, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 13: Residents were allowed to enter Grindivik for a few hours to retrieve belongings on November 13, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
A large crack is seen cutting across a road in Grindavik, Iceland, amid fears that a volcano could erupt at any time.
(Ragnar Visage via Storyful)
A large crack and hole is seen in a road near Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Crews are seen inspecting a road outside of Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
A large crack developed across a road outside Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
A large crack developed across a road outside Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Crews are seen inspecting a road outside of Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
A large hole is seen in a road near Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration shared this photo of a road outside of Grindavik that was severely damaged and impassable due to thousands of earthquakes which officials say shows a "significant likelihood" of a volcanic eruption in the coming days.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Residents who were unable to return on those days were given another opportunity on Nov. 14, but that was short-lived as gas meters in the area began to detect an increased level of sulfur dioxide, leading officials to quickly evacuate the area.
The popular tourist destination Blue Lagoon also closed its operations in early November because of fears of the volcanic eruption.
According to Iceland's national public service broadcaster RÚV, no one was at Blue Lagoon when the eruption started Monday night and everyone had already left the area.