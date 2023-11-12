Iceland sees 'significant likelihood' of volcanic eruption amid thousands of earthquakes as residents flee

GRINDACIK, Iceland – The southwestern town of Grindavík in Iceland has been evacuated after thousands of earthquakes reported since last week have indicated that a volcano there could erupt at any time.

The Icelandic Met Office (IMO) has been providing continuous updates on the potential disaster and said that based on observations, there is a "significant likelihood" of a volcanic eruption in the coming days.

"From combined assessments of satellite radar imagery, ground-based GPS measurements, and seismicity, it was concluded that the ongoing dike intrusion represents a serious volcanic hazard," the IMO said on its website.

Officials said that land deformation has slowed down in connection with a magma tunnel, or dike, that formed Friday, which suggests that magma is moving closer to the surface, according to Iceland’s national public service broadcaster RÚV.

"Seismic activity has remained fairly constant since yesterday morning," RÚV said in an update on its website. "About 1,000 earthquakes have been recorded since midnight, most of them at a depth of 1.86 miles to 3.1 miles. The most seismic activity has been in the middle of the corridor north and south of Grindavík."

As of Saturday, the IMO said magma was estimated to be about 2,625, or less than a half-mile, beneath the surface. And the exact location site of a likely eruption is unknown, but the IMO said the 9.3-mile length and orientation of the dyke suggests that magma could emerge from its southern location, which lies just outside Grindavík.

Grindavik residents could be allowed to return home – briefly

According to RÚV, officials came to the conclusion that there was room to temporarily allow evacuated Grindavík residents to return home and collect basic necessities only, but details of that decision were not immediately released.

"The temporary move will allow the collection of necessities and to attend to urgent errands in Grindavík and the surrounding area," RÚV said. But those trips home will be "severely limited."

All eyes will be on Grindavík if and when residents return home to closely monitor for signs of an eruption. Those who live in Grindavík are also concerned for their pets and livestock, many of which were left behind during the evacuation.

RÚV reports that pet and livestock owners are still awaiting clarification on how animals will be moved from the town now that the decision was made to allow residents to return for their necessities.

Iceland's Blue Lagoon suspends operations

Iceland's famed Blue Lagoon experienced at least 1,400 earthquakes in 24 hours on Thursday, forcing officials to close the popular tourist destination and rattling the nerves of resort guests.

The wellness spa resort is based around a lagoon of geothermal heated seawater which harnesses the power of the nearby Fagradalsfjall volcanic complex.

"Blue Lagoon has proactively chosen to temporarily suspend operations for one week, despite the authorities not raising the current level of uncertainty during this period of seismic activity," the resort said in a statement last week . "This affects all of our operations: Blue Lagoon, Silica Hotel, Retreat Spa, Retreat Hotel, Lava and Moss Restaurant."