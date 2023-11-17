Iceland rushes to build dike aimed at protecting power plant from volcanic eruption

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Photos taken this week show the progress of a nearly 10-mile-long dike, or defense wall, being built in the region of Grindavik, where the high likelihood of a volcanic eruption looms.

Fears of a possible eruption prompted officials to begin construction of the barrier meant to protect residents and structures, such as the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, from lava.

Images below show the progress being made on the wall’s construction.

The Icelandic Met Office said the exact location of a possible eruption site is unknown, but the length and orientation of the dike gives a good indication of possible sources.

"Based on the interpretation of the latest data and model results, a volcanic eruption remains likely, with the highest likelihood of it starting north of Grindavík near Hagafell," the IMO said.

Located in southwestern Iceland, the region has been experiencing significant seismic activity since the end of October, with Icelandic Civil Protection officials declaring a state of emergency for Grindavik on Nov. 11.

Residents of Grindavik were told to evacuate last week amid fears of an eruption. In the days that followed, people were allowed to briefly return to retrieve belongings. The town has sustained significant damage to roads and buildings.

The IMO said about 2,000 earthquakes have been recorded in the last 24 hours alone. While most of the earthquakes have registered as less than a magnitude of 1.0, the strongest tremor had a magnitude of 3.0.