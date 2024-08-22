Watch: Iceland volcano suddenly erupts again, lighting up night sky

GRINDAVIK, Iceland - Scientists in Iceland are monitoring a new volcanic eruption, which began outside the town of Grindavík late Thursday evening following a series of seismic events.

According to local authorities, the event began around 10 p.m. local time, and during the first signs of the eruption, workers could be seen evacuating the immediate area north of Grindavík.

Images from Iceland’s Coast Guard showed the fissure working from south to north and was estimated to be nearly a mile long.

Local police issued a state of emergency for the region around the volcano despite most of the area resembling a ghost town since late 2023.

Nearly a year ago, thousands of residents of Grindavík were evacuated due to the dangers of seismic activity and lava flows around the Sundhnúkur volcano.

Of particular concern to authorities is a nearby geothermal power plant and the popular tourist destination known as the Blue Lagoon, which was temporarily closed after Thursday’s episode.

"Due to a volcanic eruption that commenced in Sundhnúksgígar on August 22, we took the precautionary measure of evacuating and temporarily closing all our operational units," staff at the Blue Lagoon stated. "Blue Lagoon will be closed tomorrow, Friday, August 23, at which time the situation will be reassessed."

Due to the lava’s limited expansion in the first hours after the eruption, the event was expected to remain within defense walls designed to protect structures around the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The eruption marked at least the sixth episode since the end of 2023, where a fissure has released lava.

Earlier this year, an eruption damaged the region’s main pipeline, which delivers hot water to homes and businesses that are still occupied.

The Nordic island nation is not a stranger to volcanic activity due to its location on the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

Iceland is home to around 130 volcanic mountains, many of which are considered to be inactive.