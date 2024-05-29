Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Lava shoots 160 feet into air after new volcanic eruption outside Grindavik in Iceland

Scientists say they believe lava could reach Grindavík soon based on the speeds at which the lava is flowing.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A volcano outside the seaside town of Grindavik in Iceland has erupted again, sending lava shooting more than 160 feet into the air and forcing the evacuation of the town and the popular tourist destination Blue Lagoon. 00:33

Watch: Volcano erupts outside Grindavik in Iceland

A volcano outside the seaside town of Grindavik in Iceland has erupted again, sending lava shooting more than 160 feet into the air and forcing the evacuation of the town and the popular tourist destination Blue Lagoon.

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Evacuations are underway, and a state of emergency has been declared after a volcano near the seaside town of Grindavík in Iceland erupted on Wednesday morning, sending lava shooting more than 160 feet into the air and opening a fissure more than 1.5 miles long.

According to national public broadcaster RÚV, the eruption began just before 1 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) after hundreds of earthquakes shook the region over the past several days.

WHAT HAPPENS BEFORE A VOLCANO ERUPTS?

  • This image shows lava coming from a fissure that opened during a volcanic eruption near Grindavik in Iceland on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
    Image 1 of 3

    This image shows lava coming from a fissure that opened during a volcanic eruption near Grindavik in Iceland on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Birn Oddsson/Iceland Civil Defense)

  • This image shows lava coming from a fissure that opened during a volcanic eruption near Grindavik in Iceland on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
    Image 2 of 3

    This image shows lava coming from a fissure that opened during a volcanic eruption near Grindavik in Iceland on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Birn Oddsson/Iceland Civil Defense)

  • This image shows lava coming from a fissure that opened during a volcanic eruption near Grindavik in Iceland on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
    Image 3 of 3

    This image shows lava coming from a fissure that opened during a volcanic eruption near Grindavik in Iceland on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Birn Oddsson/Iceland Civil Defense)

In a statement on Facebook, Iceland’s Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management said the magma tunnel was advancing closer to Grindavík.

RÚV said Grindavík was evacuated before the eruption, but first responders remained in town.

"The magma intrusion is moving closer to the town of Grindavik, and responders and others in Grindavík are asked to be ready to evacuate the town on very short notice," the announcement on Facebook read.

CAN ONE VOLCANO'S ERUPTION TRIGGER AN ERUPTION AT ANOTHER VOLCANO?

Drone footage recorded on Sunday, April 7 shows lava spewing from a volcanic crater on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula. The volcano eruption is ongoing north of Grindavik. 01:13

Drone footage shows bubbling lava flow during Iceland volcanic eruption

Drone footage recorded on Sunday, April 7 shows lava spewing from a volcanic crater on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula. The volcano eruption is ongoing north of Grindavik.

The popular travel destination Blue Lagoon has also been evacuated because of the eruption.

"Due to the eruption that commenced in Sundhnúksgígar on May 29, we took the precautionary measure of evacuating and temporarily closing all of our operational units today," Blue Lagoon said in a statement.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the lava fountains, and flights in the area have not yet been affected by the eruption.

Scientists say they believe lava could reach Grindavík soon based on the speeds at which the lava is flowing.

The volcano has erupted several times since the end of 2023, forcing the evacuation of the town, as well as Blue Lagoon, several times.

Tags
Loading...