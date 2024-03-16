New volcanic eruption spews lava on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – An increase in seismic activity along the Reykjanes Peninsula was a tell-tale sign that the Svartsengi volcano was on the verge of producing its fourth eruptive episode during the last four months.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, cameras captured the moments lava started to flow from the latest fissure.

The episode is thought to be north and east of the Blue Lagoon and the town of Grindavík, which have both been impacted by the proximity of previous events.

The Blue Lagoon is a geothermal spa and one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions.

Due to the most recent event, the facility said they shut down operations and safely evacuated.

Local authorities urged volcano watchers to stay away from the site until they were able to determine how significant the episode was and where the flow of lava was headed.

4 CLASSIC TYPES OF VOLCANOES

The Icelandic Met Office warned minutes before the latest event that an eruption could start at any moment with little warning.

Forecasters believed magma was growing under Svartsengi, which could have resulted in a new magma intrusion.

According to initial reports, the eruption was in a similar location to the Feb. 8 event, which damaged infrastructure outside of the town of Grindavik.

The National Police Commissioner, in consultation with local agencies, declared a state of emergency, but it was unclear in the initial hours after the event began if any structures would be threatened.

Grindavik has remained a ghost town ever since the first eruption on Dec. 18 forced hundreds of residents from their homes.

Defensive barriers were built around parts of the town to help protect buildings from lava during the period of unrest.

ICELAND VOLCANO: NEW ERUPTION SENDS LAVA INTO GRINDAVIK, DESTROYS HOMES

Due to the prevailing wind flow, clouds and gasses from the most recent event were expected to be pushed westward, according to forecast models.

Volcanologists have not been able to say when the latest episode will end, but previous eruptions have only lasted a few hours to days.

Flights into and out of the Keflavik International Airport were said to be operating normally, and the eruption did not appear to have a significant impact on aviation traffic.