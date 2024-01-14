Search
Iceland volcano: New eruption sends lava into Grindavik, destroys homes

A series of intense earthquakes began around 3 a.m. local time on Sunday. By just after 6 a.m. local time, the IMO reported more than 200 earthquakes with a magnitude 3.5 being the strongest recorded. Lava flowed into town, destroying homes in Grindavik

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Dramatic video shows homes being destroyed by a lava flow in the town of Grindavik in Iceland after a volcano erupted early Sunday morning. 01:24

Dramatic video shows homes being destroyed by a lava flow in the town of Grindavik in Iceland after a volcano erupted early Sunday morning.

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after a volcano in the southwestern part of the country began to erupt and send lava surging into the seaside town of Grindavík, which had been evacuated after a swarm of earthquakes shook the region overnight and raised fears of an impending eruption. Homes were seen destroyed as the lava flowed into town. 

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), a series of intense earthquakes began around 3 a.m. local time on Sunday. By just after 6 a.m. local time, the IMO reported more than 200 earthquakes, with a magnitude 3.5 being the strongest recorded.

ACTIVITY AT ICELAND VOLCANO STOPS; SCIENTISTS WARN IT'S TOO EARLY TO DECLARE ERUPTION OVER

    Image 1 of 7

    A photo showing the eruption of a volcano outside the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Iceland Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management/Facebook)

    Image 2 of 7

    A photo showing the eruption of a volcano outside the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Iceland Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management/Facebook)

    Image 3 of 7

    A photo showing the eruption of a volcano outside the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Iceland Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management/Facebook)

    Image 4 of 7

    A photo showing the eruption of a volcano outside the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Iceland Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management/Facebook)

    Image 5 of 7

    A photo showing the eruption of a volcano outside the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Iceland Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management/Facebook)

    Image 6 of 7

    A photo showing the eruption of a volcano outside the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Iceland Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management/Facebook)

    Image 7 of 7

    A photo showing the eruption of a volcano outside the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Iceland Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management/Facebook)

The IMO said it received new information showing major changes in GPS measurements and borehole pressure readings during the earthquake swarm.

"These observations, in addition to the ongoing seismicity, confirm magma is moving within the region," the IMO warned before the eruption. "Our assessment is that the possibility of an eruption is high and that it could occur imminently."

Another fissure would open to the southeast of Hagafell Mountain just before 8 a.m. local time, with the southernmost part of that fissure found about a half-mile from the town of Grindavík.

WHAT HAPPENS BEFORE A VOLCANO ERUPTS?

Lava destroys homes in Grindavík

According to RÚV, about 200 people were in Grindavík when evacuation orders were issued overnight due to fears of the impending and eventual volcanic eruption.

One resident told RÚV that she didn't notice any earthquakes before going to bed around 1 a.m. local time. However, she was forced awake by the sounds of sirens around 4 a.m. local time, and when she checked her cell phone, she received alerts to evacuate immediately.

A volcanic eruption began north of Grindavik, Iceland on Sunday sending lava flows about 1,400 feet from the closest homes. (Credit: Jakob Vegerfors via Storyful) 01:05

Grindavik, Iceland volcano begins erupting again

A volcanic eruption began north of Grindavik, Iceland on Sunday sending lava flows about 1,400 feet from the closest homes. (Credit: Jakob Vegerfors via Storyful)

She said she wasn't scared, "but my body trembled because it was just so new, and you didn't know how to behave."

ICELAND RESIDENT DESCRIBED RELENTLESS EARTHQUAKES, MOMENTS OF PANICKED EVACUATION

The IMO said a second eruptive fissure opened after noon local time on Sunday just north of town. Lava began to flow from that fissure and entered Grindavík.

Residents of Grindavík watched helplessly as lava quickly approached the town and began to destroy some homes there.

RÚV said at least three homes have been destroyed so far, and there are no signs that new fissures have opened up in town.

'No lives are in danger'

"The town had already been successfully evacuated overnight and no lives are in danger, although infrastructure may be under threat," Iceland President Guðni Jóhannesson said on X, formerly Twitter.

Jóhannesson added that no flights into or out of Iceland had been affected by Sunday's volcanic eruption south of the capital of Reykjavík. He's expected to address that nation on Sunday night.

Iceland’s public service broadcaster RÚV reported that both the electrical infrastructure and heating supply pipes had been damaged due to the earthquakes and the lava flow.

CAN ONE VOLCANO'S ERUPTION TRIGGER AN ERUPTION AT ANOTHER VOLCANO?

