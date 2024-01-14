Iceland volcano: New eruption sends lava into Grindavik, destroys homes

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after a volcano in the southwestern part of the country began to erupt and send lava surging into the seaside town of Grindavík, which had been evacuated after a swarm of earthquakes shook the region overnight and raised fears of an impending eruption. Homes were seen destroyed as the lava flowed into town.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), a series of intense earthquakes began around 3 a.m. local time on Sunday. By just after 6 a.m. local time, the IMO reported more than 200 earthquakes, with a magnitude 3.5 being the strongest recorded.

The IMO said it received new information showing major changes in GPS measurements and borehole pressure readings during the earthquake swarm.

"These observations, in addition to the ongoing seismicity, confirm magma is moving within the region," the IMO warned before the eruption. "Our assessment is that the possibility of an eruption is high and that it could occur imminently."

Another fissure would open to the southeast of Hagafell Mountain just before 8 a.m. local time, with the southernmost part of that fissure found about a half-mile from the town of Grindavík.

Lava destroys homes in Grindavík

According to RÚV, about 200 people were in Grindavík when evacuation orders were issued overnight due to fears of the impending and eventual volcanic eruption.

One resident told RÚV that she didn't notice any earthquakes before going to bed around 1 a.m. local time. However, she was forced awake by the sounds of sirens around 4 a.m. local time, and when she checked her cell phone, she received alerts to evacuate immediately.

She said she wasn't scared, "but my body trembled because it was just so new, and you didn't know how to behave."

The IMO said a second eruptive fissure opened after noon local time on Sunday just north of town. Lava began to flow from that fissure and entered Grindavík.

Residents of Grindavík watched helplessly as lava quickly approached the town and began to destroy some homes there.

RÚV said at least three homes have been destroyed so far, and there are no signs that new fissures have opened up in town.

'No lives are in danger'

"The town had already been successfully evacuated overnight and no lives are in danger, although infrastructure may be under threat," Iceland President Guðni Jóhannesson said on X, formerly Twitter.

Jóhannesson added that no flights into or out of Iceland had been affected by Sunday's volcanic eruption south of the capital of Reykjavík. He's expected to address that nation on Sunday night.

Iceland’s public service broadcaster RÚV reported that both the electrical infrastructure and heating supply pipes had been damaged due to the earthquakes and the lava flow.