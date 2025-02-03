Powerful atmospheric rivers drench California as snow blankets Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO – The West Coast is in the middle of a long-lasting and potent atmospheric river event, which will bring days of heavy rain and mountain snow throughout the week ahead.

The FOX Forecast Center said this atmospheric river is classified as a Level 4, a significant rating on a scale of 1 to 5. While not associated with hurricane-force winds, a Level 4 storm signifies a high potential for disruption, including travel delays and dangerous conditions due to potential mudslides and landslides.

The storm, fueled by a "Pineapple Express" originating near Hawaii, has already dumped significant rainfall across Northern California, with some areas receiving over 14 inches since Friday. More rain is expected through Thursday, prompting Flood Watches.

The storm's unique setup has brought contrasting weather patterns to different regions. While Northern California is experiencing a deluge of rain from the mild, tropical air mass, the Pacific Northwest is seeing colder temperatures and the possibility of low-elevation snow. This has generated excitement in areas like Seattle, where snowfall is a less frequent occurrence.

Northern California is receiving significant rainfall, with lower elevations expecting 3-8 inches. This includes major cities like San Francisco, Sacramento and Redding. The region hasn’t seen this much rain since December.

To put it in perspective, San Francisco has recorded only 0.13 inches of rain since Jan. 1, compared to its average of 3.9 inches for the month. Redding has only received 0.63 inches – just 10% of its January average. Tuesday has the highest risk of flash flooding.

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, rainfall could reach up to 20 inches, raising the risk of mudslides and rockslides. However, burn-scar flooding is not expected at this time.

Later in the week, the atmospheric river is expected to shift southward, bringing much-needed rain to Southern California. This shift is welcome news for firefighters battling ongoing blazes in the region. The rain is expected to alleviate the dry conditions that have fueled the fires.

Snow levels were initially high above 7,000 feet but are starting to drop as colder air moves in this week. The second storm system arriving Monday and continuing into Tuesday night will bring colder air from the Gulf of Alaska, causing snow levels to fall dramatically.

By Tuesday morning, snow levels will drop to 3,000-4,000 feet in the southern Cascades and 4,000-5,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada. By Tuesday night, snow could impact higher elevations along Interstate 5 and Interstate 90.

The Sierra could receive another 3-4 feet of snow, creating major travel disruptions. The fast start to the Sierra snowpack in January (108% of average) has dwindled to just 65% of average, making this incoming storm a critical boost for the region.