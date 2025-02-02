Dangerous ice threat looms for Northeast, Midwest as midweek winter storm brews over US

A winter storm is expected to bring sleet and freezing rain to portions of the Midwest and Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

While it's too early to tell which areas will see the worst of the ice threat, the FOX Forecast Center is monitoring multiple possibilities.

What we know about the midweek winter storm.

(FOX Weather)



Two scenarios are possible. In the first, a strong low-pressure system forms over the Plains and moves east, where it collides with a stronger jet stream that brings warm, moist air, leading to more freezing rain in the Midwest and Northeast along the Interstate 90 corridor.

The second scenario features a weaker low-pressure system forming over the Plains and a strong coastal storm forming along the East Coast and taking over as the main system. This would mean less freezing rain in the Midwest, with a greater ice threat in New England.

WHAT IS AN ICE STORM?

Comparing the two scenarios.

(FOX Weather)



Cities from Des Moines, Iowa, to Syracuse, New York, need to be on alert for ice, which could create treacherous travel conditions.

"This is going to be a zone where freezing rain on bridges, overpasses, on-ramps and off-ramps could be a big issue, into early-to-midday on Thursday," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime said.

Subfreezing temperatures are expected to be ushered into the northern half of the U.S. with this winter storm as well.

As we get closer to Wednesday, the forecast models should give a clearer idea of which cities can expect to see the worst conditions and how much ice is forecast.