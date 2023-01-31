The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Ice storm in South enters 3rd day as NYC finally sees first snow

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Deadly ice storm begins another assault on Texas, South

An ice storm that has been blamed for the deaths of at least three people after coating Texas and the South in a treacherous glaze will reach its peak intensity Wednesday. According to the FOX Forecast Center, as much as a half-inch of ice is expected across a large swath of central and northern Texas, while up to a quarter-inch of ice is possible as far east as Nashville, Tennessee.

Ice accretion forecast for the South as of Feb. 1, 2023.

Some drivers who tried to navigate the ice-covered roads Tuesday found themselves slipping and sliding. Even pedestrians were having a hard time getting around, as FOX Weather multimedia journalist Robert Ray explains.

Things to know

New York City finally sees snow, ending 328-day snowless streak

It took until February, but New York City finally saw its first measurable snow of the season early Wednesday morning, ending a 328-day snowless streak that dated back to March 2022.

Until this winter, New Yorkers never had to wait this long to experience their first measurable snowfall of the season. The 50-year-old record for the latest first snow was initially broken Monday. In the winter of 1972-73, New York didn't get any measurable snow until Jan. 29, when 1.8 inches finally coated the "city that never sleeps" with its first snow.

The record books have now been rewritten, with Feb. 1, 2023, the new benchmark for New York City's latest first snow. Weather observers at Central Park's Belvedere Castle officially measured 0.4 inches of snowfall as of 6 a.m. EST Wednesday morning.

Big-time cold snap headed for Northeast this weekend

According to the FOX Forecast Center, some of the coldest air in years is headed for the Northeast this weekend. A dip in the jet stream that usually keeps the coldest-of-the-cold air bottled up around the North Pole will allow a blast of frigid air to slip into the region starting Friday. On top of that, howling winds will make things feel even colder.

Wind chill forecast for Northeast as of Feb. 1, 2023.

