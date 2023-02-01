New York City finally sees snow Wednesday, ending 328-day snowless streak

NEW YORK – It took until February, but New York City finally saw its first measurable snow of the season early Wednesday morning, ending a 328-day snowless streak that dated back to March 2022.

Until this winter, New Yorkers never had to wait this long to experience their first measurable snowfall of the season. The 50-year-old record for the latest first snow was initially broken Monday. In the winter of 1972-73, New York didn't get any measurable snow until Jan. 29, when 1.8 inches finally coated the "city that never sleeps" with its first snow.

The record books have now been rewritten, with Feb. 1, 2023, the new benchmark for New York City's latest first snow. Weather observers at Central Park's Belvedere Castle officially measured 0.4 inches of snowfall as of 6 a.m. EST Wednesday morning.

While there had already been a few occasional sightings of snowflakes in Manhattan this winter, the official measuring station in Central Park hadn't observed at least 0.1 inches of snow until Wednesday, which is needed to be considered "measurable" snow and counted as a snowy day in the record books.

New York City's 328-day snow drought that started on March 10, 2022, was the second-longest stretch of days without measurable snow on record, coming up just four days short of the all-time longest snowless streak of 332 days set between Jan. 19 and Dec. 15 in 2020.

Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore end long snowless streaks

New York wasn't the only city ending a nearly year-long snow drought. Light, but measurable snow fell up and down the Interstate 95 corridor early Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia received 0.3 inches of snow, its first measurable snowfall in 325 days and good for its fourth-longest snowless streak. The "City of Brotherly Love" was just a week away from reaching second place, but first place remained far out of reach as Philly went the entire winter of 1972-73 without any recorded snowfall, leaving its record snowless streak at 616 days.

Washington received 0.4 inches Wednesday morning, also breaking a snow drought of 325 days, but that snowless streak only ranked as the 10th longest. Baltimore received 0.2 inches Wednesday morning, again breaking a streak of 325 consecutive days without measurable snow – good for fifth place on its longest snow drought.

When is New York City's next chance of snow?

While long-range outlooks are indicating another cold snap toward the end of this week and the start of the weekend with temperatures dipping well below freezing, there doesn't appear to be any moisture to match.

The FOX Forecast Center isn't predicting any additional chances of precipitation until the middle of next week, and by then, temperatures will have once again warmed into the 50s to keep whatever falls as rain.