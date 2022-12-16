The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Christmas week winter storm likely to affect millions across US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, and there are only 12 days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Significant Christmas week winter storm likely to snarl holiday travel

Confidence is growing that a significant winter storm by the end of Christmas week could be a nightmare for millions of Americans who are traveling this holiday season.

"It's a significant winter storm, bringing rain, wind and snow and causing travel issues," FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze said. "But the heavy snow and strong wind – strong wind, I can't emphasize that enough – can really disrupt the travel and maybe even take out some power."

Things to know:

Dangerous blast of arctic air to tighten its grip on much of the nation

An arctic front will usher in some of the coldest air of the season by a considerable margin this week.

When describing the temperature outlook this week, FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera said: "This is scary."

Things to know:

113 million Americans expected to travel as major winter storm looms

2022 is expected to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began keeping track in 2000. And as the FOX Forecast Center continues to monitor a major winter storm by the end of the week, you're going to want to be prepared for delays on the roads, in the air and on the rails.

Things to know:

Bonus reads:

Do you still need a weather fix? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app, and watch FOX Weather wherever you go with the FOX Weather app, foxweather.com/live or your favorite streaming service.