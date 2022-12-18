Search

113 million Americans expected to travel this holiday season as major winter storm looms

The FOX Forecast Center is keeping its eyes on the likelihood of a significant Christmas week winter storm that could impact millions of travelers because of snow, strong winds, rain and dangerously low temperatures.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
About 112 million Americans will travel between now and New Year's Day, and that equals about one-third of the population making the decision to go somewhere. AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair joined FOX Weather on Sunday morning to break down the holiday travel details.

The holidays are upon us, and we're in the final stretch of 2022. So, if you're one of the nearly 113 million Americans who will travel more than 50 miles to gather with friends and family this year, you're going to want to plan ahead.

This isn't only because we'll see an increase in the number of people who are driving and flying this year, but the FOX Forecast Center is keeping its eyes on the likelihood of a significant Christmas week winter storm that could impact millions of travelers.

'HIGH IMPACT' CHRISTMAS WEEK WINTER STORM COULD LEAD TO TRAVEL NIGHTMARE FOR MILLIONS OF AMERICANS

AAA expects an increase of about 3.6 million people traveling this year versus in 2021, and that number is closing in on pre-pandemic levels.

In fact, 2022 is expected to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began keeping track in 2000.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of those who will drive," said AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair. "About 2 percent compared to last year. We're not yet back to the total number of travelers that pre-pandemic records in 2019, when 119 million traveled. But we're getting back there."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

 

Despite the roller coaster gas prices that we saw in 2022, the number of people who will drive to their holiday destinations is expected to rise about 2% over last year, according to AAA.

This holiday season should see an additional 2 million drivers over 2021. Traveling by car is on par with the number in 2018 but shy of 2019, when 108 million Americans drove out of town over the holidays.

TRAVELING THIS WINTER? HERE'S WHAT TO KEEP IN YOUR CAR IN CASE YOU GET STUCK

But there are some interesting modes of transportation that will see a significant jump over last year.

"What's most striking is the number in the other category that are traveling by train, bus and cruise," Sinclair said. "That's up 23% compared to last year, with the bulk of that increase happening in cruising. Cruising has come back in a big way. People like the one-price aspect. You pay upfront to get your drinks and your meals included. You know exactly what you're going to pay."

 

AAA says air travel is expected to see an increase of about 14% over 2021, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to catch a flight out of town over the holidays.

Demand for air travel has skyrocketed, and people should be aware that airports and flights will be packed. AAA expects the number of people catching a flight will come close to matching pre-pandemic levels in 2019, when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.

HERE'S WHAT CAUSES TURBULENCE AND WHY YOU SHOULDN'T BE AFRAID OF IT

Christmas week winter storm could have nightmare effect on travel

Heavy snow and strong winds are some of the major concerns with a likely winter storm that's expected to impact millions in the eastern half of the U.S., and the FOX Forecast Center is breaking down the possible scenarios. 01:55

Christmas week winter storm: Possible scenarios

Heavy snow and strong winds are some of the major concerns with a likely winter storm that's expected to impact millions in the eastern half of the U.S., and the FOX Forecast Center is breaking down the possible scenarios.

And with millions of Americans traveling to and from holiday destinations, the likelihood of a major winter storm =later this week into Christmas weekend could have a nightmare effect on travel on the roads, in the air and on the rails.

"It could be very, very difficult indeed," Sinclair said. "We're anticipating hundreds of thousands of breakdowns during the year-end holiday travel period. You throw in a bad snowstorm into that, and it really wreaks havoc."

HOW TO SAFELY DRIVE ON THE ICE AND SNOW

Sinclair said about half of all bad weather-related crashes occur during one season – winter. And it's upwards of about 2,000 fatalities and more than 500,000 injuries because of snow and ice.

"Drivers really need to slow it down," he said. "Just take it easy. And really, the best advice is if you can stay home during such inclement weather, do so."

