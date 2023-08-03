The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Weekend of severe weather expected across US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, and National Coast Guard Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Multiday severe weather threat stretches from Plains to Great Lake

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for severe thunderstorms to march across several parts of the U.S. this weekend. On Friday, the worst storms are expected in the Northeast. By Saturday, a new storm system gets going in the Plains and moves east through Monday. Some large cities are in the threat zone, including Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago, Illinois; Cleveland, Ohio; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The severe weather outlook for the weekend into next week.

(FOX Weather)



Flash Flooding continues in Southeast

After heavy rains soaked Missouri and parts of Kentucky on Thursday and triggered flash flooding, another round of storms has brought flooding rains to Tennessee and Alabama on Friday. Flash flooding caused evacuations in Union City, Tennessee after nearly 12 inches of rain fell overnight.

Meanwhile, flash flooding in Oneonta, Alabama triggered water rescues after 3 inches of rain fell in 4 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Northern Plains faces risks of flash flooding

Storms are expected to put down some heavy rain in the northern Plains on Friday. Flash flooding appears very likely in an area that covers parts of Montana, the Dakotas and Wyoming. Upwards of 5 inches of rain is possible this area.

The flooding outlook for Aug. 4, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Heat dome continues crushing southern tier

The unrelenting heat wave shows no signs of stopping. Heat alerts cover about 70 million people from California to Alabama. About 110 million people are expected to see above-average temperatures Friday, with about 47 million of them seeing triple-digit heat. That trend continues through the weekend.

Heat alerts cover much of the southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Unique plants, wildlife being affected by York Fire

There are signs of significant progress at containing the largest wildfire in California this year. The York Fire has consumed more than 94,000 acres of the Mojave National Preserve, which is home to plants and animals emblematic of the arid environment. National park officials say desert tortoises are on the move because of the fire, and a number of Joshua trees have been burned.

Hurricane HQ: Dora roars in Pacific

A monstrous Hurricane Dora continues a trip through the Eastern Pacific, far from land. The Atlantic remains quiet, but an updated hurricane forecast from the experts at Colorado State University has been released.

The Atlantic tropical weather outlook.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .