The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Weekend of severe weather expected across US
Start your day with the latest weather news – The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for severe weather during the weekend from the Plains to the Great Lakes.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, and National Coast Guard Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Multiday severe weather threat stretches from Plains to Great Lake
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for severe thunderstorms to march across several parts of the U.S. this weekend. On Friday, the worst storms are expected in the Northeast. By Saturday, a new storm system gets going in the Plains and moves east through Monday. Some large cities are in the threat zone, including Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago, Illinois; Cleveland, Ohio; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(FOX Weather)
Flash Flooding continues in Southeast
After heavy rains soaked Missouri and parts of Kentucky on Thursday and triggered flash flooding, another round of storms has brought flooding rains to Tennessee and Alabama on Friday. Flash flooding caused evacuations in Union City, Tennessee after nearly 12 inches of rain fell overnight.
Meanwhile, flash flooding in Oneonta, Alabama triggered water rescues after 3 inches of rain fell in 4 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
(FOX Weather)
Northern Plains faces risks of flash flooding
Storms are expected to put down some heavy rain in the northern Plains on Friday. Flash flooding appears very likely in an area that covers parts of Montana, the Dakotas and Wyoming. Upwards of 5 inches of rain is possible this area.
(FOX Weather)
Heat dome continues crushing southern tier
The unrelenting heat wave shows no signs of stopping. Heat alerts cover about 70 million people from California to Alabama. About 110 million people are expected to see above-average temperatures Friday, with about 47 million of them seeing triple-digit heat. That trend continues through the weekend.
(FOX Weather)
Unique plants, wildlife being affected by York Fire
There are signs of significant progress at containing the largest wildfire in California this year. The York Fire has consumed more than 94,000 acres of the Mojave National Preserve, which is home to plants and animals emblematic of the arid environment. National park officials say desert tortoises are on the move because of the fire, and a number of Joshua trees have been burned.
Hurricane HQ: Dora roars in Pacific
A monstrous Hurricane Dora continues a trip through the Eastern Pacific, far from land. The Atlantic remains quiet, but an updated hurricane forecast from the experts at Colorado State University has been released.
(FOX Weather)
Bonus reads
Before you go, here are a few stories you might find interesting.
- Abandoned newborn spent 20 hours outside on day that reached 110 degrees in Texas, police say
- Antarctica gets ‘taste of summer’ as watermelons bloom in coldest place on Earth
- Summer heat waves contributing to rise in gas prices, analysts warn
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.