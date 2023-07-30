Invest 96E spinning in Eastern Pacific has high chance of development, NHC says

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping its eyes on a tropical disturbance in the Eastern Pacific that now has a high chance of development.

As of Sunday, Invest 96E had winds of 30 mph, and it was moving off to the west-northwest at 18 mph.

The term " invest " is a naming convention used by the NHC to identify a system that forecasters are investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next week.

The latest on Invest 96E in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC says Invest 96E is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located south of the southern coast of Mexico and is associated with a tropical wave and a broad area of low pressure.

Environmental conditions are favorable for gradual development, and the NHC says a tropical depression will likely form early this week while the system continues on its west-northwest track roughly parallel to the coasts of southern and southwestern Mexico.

The NHC is giving Invest 96E a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of developing over the next seven days.