California wildfire burns infamous Joshua trees in Mojave National Preserve

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. – Emblematic of the Mojave Desert, Joshua trees have been destroyed by the York Fire, the largest wildfire in California this year.

The otherworldly trees are characterized by their twisted branches and spiky green leaves. Native to the Mojave Desert, Joshua trees are capable of thriving in a brutal desert environment.

However, the resilience of the trees is being tested by the York Fire. Starting on Friday in the New York Mountains of southern California, the wildfire has burned more than 94,000 acres as of Thursday.

The York Fire has burned a number of Joshua trees, but it is still too early to say exactly how many have been destroyed, according to the National Park Service. This has partially to do with how hot the fire is, they noted, adding that tree roots can sometimes survive a fire even if the rest of the tree burns.

One wildfire that had devastating impacts on Joshua Trees was the Dome Fire of 2020. According to the NPS, the fire destroyed about 1 million Joshua trees.

They added that a Joshua tree replanting program is in place for Cima Dome, an area within Mojave National Preserve. The initial funding for the program was for 4,000 Joshua tree seedlings, but given the destructive nature of the York Fire, that number may be increased.

And the famed Joshua trees aren't the only things being threatened by the York Fire. Officials are working to move wildlife, like the federally threatened desert tortoises, to get them out of the way of the advancing flames.

Containing the York Fire in the Mojave Desert

The York Fire has burned through parts of both California and Nevada, with the majority of the burnt acreage being in the former. As of Thursday afternoon, about 64% of the wildfire has been contained.

The wildfire has produced phenomena known as "fire whirls." According to the NPS, fire whirls are similar to dust devils but are specifically associated with the heat and energy released by a wildfire.

Park officials are continuing to monitor the situation, and firefighters are continuing to reinforce the containment line.