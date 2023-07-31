Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

York Fire spawns 'fire whirls' while flames scorch the landscape inside California's Mojave National Preserve

Firefighters battling the York Fire on the northern side have observed fire whirls, which are also known as whirlwinds and can resemble a dust devil or tornado

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Firefighters are trying to contain and extinguish the York Fire burning inside California's Mojave National Preserve that has so far burned more than 70,000 acres. 00:37

York Fire scorches 70,000 acers inside California's Mojave National Preserve

Firefighters are trying to contain and extinguish the York Fire burning inside California's Mojave National Preserve that has so far burned more than 70,000 acres.

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. - A large wildfire that ignited within California’s Mojave National Preserve on Friday has crossed over into Nevada while strong winds and dry conditions are only making the situation worse.

Officials say the York Fire has currently scorched about 70,000 acres of land and is 0% contained.

The latest information on the York Fire.
(FOX Weather)

According to officials with the Mojave National Preserve (MNP), the California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 has been briefed about the ongoing situation. It will be taking command of fire suppression efforts at 8 a.m. PDT Monday.

Firefighters battling the blaze on the northern side have observed fire whirls, also known as whirlwinds, according to officials with the MNP.

A fire whirl is seen spinning across the desert as the York Fire continues to burn along the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023.

A fire whirl is seen spinning across the desert as the York Fire continues to burn along the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023.

(Mojave National Preserve/National Park Service/Facebook)

"While these can be fascinating to observe, they are very dangerous natural phenomena that can occur during wildfires," the MNP said in a Facebook post.

A fire whirl is a vortex of smoke and flames that form when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, creating a spinning column of fire that resembles a tornado.

"These fire whirls are similar to dust devils but are specifically associated with the heat and energy released by a wildfire," the MNP said. "They can range in size from a few feet to hundreds of feet in height, and their rotational speed can vary widely."

  • A fire whirl is seen spinning across the desert as the York Fire continues to burn along the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023.
    Image 1 of 6

    A fire whirl is seen spinning across the desert as the York Fire continues to burn along the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023. (Mojave National Preserve/National Park Service/Facebook)

  • A fire whirl is seen spinning across the desert as the York Fire continues to burn along the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023.
    Image 2 of 6

    A fire whirl is seen spinning across the desert as the York Fire continues to burn along the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023. (Mojave National Preserve/National Park Service/Facebook)

  • The York Fire continues to burn on the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023.
    Image 3 of 6

    The York Fire continues to burn on the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023. (Mojave National Preserve/National Park Service/Facebook)

  • Firefighters are seen trying to contain and extinguish the York Fire burning on the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023.
    Image 4 of 6

    Firefighters are seen trying to contain and extinguish the York Fire burning on the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023. (Mojave National Preserve/National Park Service/Facebook)

  • The York Fire has burned about 70,000 acres on the California/Nevada border as of July 30, 2023.
    Image 5 of 6

    The York Fire has burned about 70,000 acres on the California/Nevada border as of July 30, 2023. (Mojave National Preserve/National Park Service/Facebook)

  • Smoke is seen as the York Fire continues to burn on the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023.
    Image 6 of 6

    Smoke is seen as the York Fire continues to burn on the California/Nevada border on July 30, 2023. (Mojave National Preserve/National Park Service/Facebook)

The situation is extremely dangerous for firefighters because the fire whirls can spread embers across all directions, which can then ignite new fires.

In addition, the fire whirls can change directions quickly, making them unpredictable.

"Firefighter crews encountering fire whirls poses significant risks, and safety protocols along with strategies must carefully be planned and executed to minimize potential harm," the MNP said.

Officials in Nevada’s Clark County said there are no plans for any evacuation orders in any residential areas, including the cities of Nipton, California, and Searchlight, Nevada.

"The fire, at this time, remains some distance from these areas, and CCFD (Clark County Fire Department) continues to coordinate response and resources with partner agencies, and mobile command has stood up," officials said in a statement.

Tags
Loading.