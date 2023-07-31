York Fire spawns 'fire whirls' while flames scorch the landscape inside California's Mojave National Preserve

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. - A large wildfire that ignited within California’s Mojave National Preserve on Friday has crossed over into Nevada while strong winds and dry conditions are only making the situation worse.

Officials say the York Fire has currently scorched about 70,000 acres of land and is 0% contained.

The latest information on the York Fire.

(FOX Weather)

According to officials with the Mojave National Preserve (MNP), the California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 has been briefed about the ongoing situation. It will be taking command of fire suppression efforts at 8 a.m. PDT Monday.

Firefighters battling the blaze on the northern side have observed fire whirls, also known as whirlwinds, according to officials with the MNP.

"While these can be fascinating to observe, they are very dangerous natural phenomena that can occur during wildfires," the MNP said in a Facebook post.

A fire whirl is a vortex of smoke and flames that form when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, creating a spinning column of fire that resembles a tornado.

"These fire whirls are similar to dust devils but are specifically associated with the heat and energy released by a wildfire," the MNP said. "They can range in size from a few feet to hundreds of feet in height, and their rotational speed can vary widely."

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

The situation is extremely dangerous for firefighters because the fire whirls can spread embers across all directions, which can then ignite new fires.

In addition, the fire whirls can change directions quickly, making them unpredictable.

"Firefighter crews encountering fire whirls poses significant risks, and safety protocols along with strategies must carefully be planned and executed to minimize potential harm," the MNP said.

Officials in Nevada’s Clark County said there are no plans for any evacuation orders in any residential areas, including the cities of Nipton, California, and Searchlight, Nevada.

"The fire, at this time, remains some distance from these areas, and CCFD (Clark County Fire Department) continues to coordinate response and resources with partner agencies, and mobile command has stood up," officials said in a statement.