York Fire containment grows as blaze scorches 80,000 acres inside California’s Mojave National Preserve

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. – The York Fire burning inside California’s Mojave National Preserve (MNP) is 23% contained and has so far scorched more than 80,000 acres of land since the wildfire ignited last week.

The cause of the York Fire is still under investigation, but officials said it began on private land on July 28 within the preserve and quickly spread from San Bernardino County in California into Clark County in neighboring Nevada.

The National Park Service (NPS) says nearly 400 firefighters are working to contain the fire from the ground and the air but have been met with challenging conditions, including "fire whirls" and thick smoke.

A fire whirl is a vortex of smoke and flames that form when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, creating a spinning column of fire that resembles a tornado.

"These fire whirls are similar to dust devils but are specifically associated with the heat and energy released by a wildfire," the MNP said on Monday. "They can range in size from a few feet to hundreds of feet in height, and their rotational speed can vary widely."

The situation is hazardous for firefighters because the fire whirls can spread embers across all directions, igniting new fires.

In addition, the fire whirls can change directions quickly, making them unpredictable.

Firefighters tirelessly worked to contain the blaze and observed less fire activity on Monday than over the past few days. NPS officials said the fire’s intensity and spread were relatively low, which was helping containment efforts.

An infrared mapping flight took place overnight into the early morning hours Tuesday, which provided incident management with a better assessment of the fire's size and intensity, according to NPS officials.

The firefighting efforts have been a coordinated response between resources from the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the San Bernardino Fire Protection District and the Clark County Fire Department.

And while firefighters have benefited from cooler weather and some rain, they're still facing challenges due to the terrain in which the York Fire is burning and the remoteness of the fire's location.

According to Clark County officials, the York Fire’s progression toward the cities of Nipton, California and Searchlight, Nevada, slowed, but fire crews remain on standby should winds shift or the speed of the fire increases.