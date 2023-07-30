Search
Southwest monsoon ramps up, bringing needed rain to region and increasing flood threats

Stronger storms could produce localized flash flooding and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Winds could stir up dust in dry areas creating visibility concerns.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Southwest Monsoon season ramps up with increasing rain chances

Showers and storm chances are increasing each afternoon across the Southwest bringing possible flooding concerns, up to 60 mph wind gusts and heavy rain. 

PHOENIX-- Monsoon season in the Southwest finally appears to be getting into full swing, with increasing moisture that's bringing storms and possible flooding.

Since the official start of the monsoon season, the monsoon rains have been slow to start this year, thanks to El Niño.

Over the weekend, a shift in the upper-high eastward will help bring monsoon moisture back into the Great Basin, Rockies and High Plains. This will help to increase the amount and coverage of daytime thunderstorms across the region. 

Stronger storms could produce localized flash flooding and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Winds could stir up dust in dry areas creating visibility concerns. 

SOUTHWEST MONSOON SEASON IS HERE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The monsoon rain pattern across the Southwest U.S.

(FOX Weather)

Rain forecast for the Southwest

Southwest rain forecast through Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)

FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said storms will begin bubbling up in Southern California and Southern Arizona before moving throughout the Southwest.

On Sunday, Southern California could see some afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Dry lightning in Arizona

FILE – Dry lightning is photographed in Rio Rico, Arizona.

(Christopher Scragg / Getty Images)

By 5 p.m. local time, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking this rain to move into higher elevations in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado.

Storms will be more widespread, and rain chances increase each afternoon through the week. 

Monsoon rains bring the threat of flash flooding

Arizona lightning

MAYER, ARIZONA - JULY 21, 2022: Lightning strikes during a monsoon storm on July 21, 2022 near Mayer, Arizona. 

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

With the return of monsoon moisture brings the threat of flash flooding

Some slow-moving storms will bring a possible threat of flooding across Arizona, southern Nevada, Colorado and Wyoming early in the week.

The flash flood threat increases for the Denver area on Tuesday and will move north into Cheyenne by mid-week.

Flash flooding forecast through Wednesday for the Southwest.

Flash flooding alerts through Wednesday for the Southwest.

(FOX Weather)

Still no rain for Phoenix

The monsoonal rains will be welcome in parts of the Southwest experiencing a lengthy dry streak. The Southwest Monsoon Season is essential for those states which receive the most rain from June through September.

Phoenix hasn't received measurable rain since March.

(FOX Weather)

March 22 was the last day of measurable rain in Phoenix. That 129-day dry streak could end this week as monsoon season gets going after a late start.

7 FACTS ABOUT MONSOON SEASON

Phoenix averages about 7 inches per year and, from July through September, gets about 1 inch in July and August.

Meanwhile, Tucson sees an average of 10.61 inches of rain yearly and sees the most rain in July and August, with about 2 inches of rain on average. 

Tucson, Arizona average monthly rain totals.

(FOX Weather)

