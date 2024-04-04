The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Everything you need to know about today’s solar eclipse

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, April 8, 2024, and the day of America's Total Eclipse. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

LIVE COVERAGE: TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE APRIL 2024

When does the total solar eclipse happen?

More than a dozen states are in the path of a total solar eclipse that will cross the country starting Monday afternoon. It begins in Texas and will travel northeast before exiting Maine. Times of totality vary, but big cities along the path include Dallas in Texas, Little Rock in Arkansas, Indianapolis in Indiana, Cleveland in Ohio and Buffalo in New York.

The next total solar eclipse to cross a sliver of the Lower 48 won’t happen until 2044.

The time of totality in selected cities along the path of the total solar eclipse.

(FOX Weather)



How’s the weather looking for the total solar eclipse?

FOX Weather has been tracking the forecast for nearly two weeks, updating daily on who will have the best viewing conditions. Clouds look to be thinner along the northeastern extent of the path, particularly over parts of New England, while the southwestern end may have to contend with more cloud cover, especially in Texas.

The cloud cover forecast along the path of the total solar eclipse.

(FOX Weather)



How to view the eclipse safely

It’s not safe to look directly at the total solar eclipse, and you could suffer permanent eye damage if you do. Special glasses with specific solar filters will allow you to see the eclipse. Some welding helmets also meet the specifications for viewing the eclipse. If you don’t have glasses, you can make a pinhole camera to watch it.

The only time you can look directly at the eclipse without protective solar glasses is if you are in the path of totality and at the moment of the total eclipse. You should put your safety glasses back on before the partial eclipse begins again.

Severe storms expected along path of totality in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas

Nearly the entire eclipse's path of totality within Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in North Texas, faces a severe weather risk beginning Monday afternoon as a storm system moves into the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley.

The hope is that the thunderstorms might hold off just long enough into the afternoon after the eclipse passes through the region. Even so, severe weather later in the afternoon and evening could catch travelers off guard in what is expected to be heavy traffic through the rest of the day as eclipse gazers head home.

The severe weather outlook for April 8, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Before you go

Here are a few more eclipse-themed stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.