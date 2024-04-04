Can you safely wear a welding helmet to watch the total solar eclipse?

Eye protection is essential to witnessing a total solar eclipse, no matter where you are along the path of totality. While you might not have solar glasses lying about, some might already have a welding helmet or goggles in their toolkit, but can you use them to watch the eclipse? The answer is yes – but with an important caveat.

As the April 8th total solar eclipse approaches, those from Texas to Maine are preparing to witness the rare celestial on Monday afternoon. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the Sun's face for seconds or several minutes, depending on where you are along the path of totality.

The easiest option to safely view the eclipse is to find a retailer or local library and pick up a pair of solar glasses. These glasses need to meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for direct Sun viewing, according to the American Astronomical Society .

Using the AAS safe supplier list is one way to ensure you are getting eclipse glasses or a solar filter that meets the ISO 12312-2 safety standard.

Another option some hobbyists or professionals might already have on hand is a welding helmet or welding goggles.

While you can wear welding goggles or a welding helmet to watch the eclipse, most welding equipment found in hardware stores is not dark enough. To safely look at the Sun, a welding helmet needs to be Shade 12 or higher, according to NASA.

"If you have an old welder's helmet around the house and are thinking of using it to view the Sun, make sure you know the filter's shade number," NASA writes. "If it's less than 12 (and it probably is), don't even think about using it to look at the Sun."

Philips Safety Products Inc. said Shade 14 is the most recommended rating for solar eclipse viewing but, even then, should only be used to look at the Sun for a limited time.

"This rating is specifically designed for extreme welding conditions and provides complete protection to your eyes, limiting visibility only to the area surrounding the Sun itself," according to Philips Safety.

Philips Safety sells welding shields, glasses and protective eyewear, including solar eclipse welding lenses.

If you hope to scoop up a dual-purpose item to watch the eclipse and don't have time to wait for shipping, Tractor Supply has 282 stores within the path of totality, according to the national feed and supply chain. Just be sure the welding equipment has a dark enough shade. The welding helmets safe for viewing the eclipse go for about $90.

When the Sun is entirely covered by the Moon, known as totality, it is safe to remove your eye protection for the seconds to minutes of the total eclipse. The glasses must go back on before the partial eclipse resumes and part of the Sun is visible again.