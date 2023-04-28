The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, flooding rain targets East Coast this weekend
Stormy weather for eastern US this weekend
This week’s rowdy weather is heading toward the East Coast this weekend, with severe storms and heavy rain possible for much of the region. The best chance for severe storms Saturday is across the Southeast, with southern Georgia and northern and Central Florida seeing the highest risk.
There is also the possibility that flash flooding could happen where some the heaviest rain falls in the Southeast. There are also flooding concerns in the Northeast this weekend, where wet weather moved in Friday and will linger through the weekend.
In case you missed it: Tornadoes, giant hail and snow
The active pattern that has dominated the country’s weather this week created a variety of inclement conditions. It started with colder weather and snow in parts of the Rocky Mountains. In fact, thundersnow was reported in Colorado.
Dangerous storms ripped across Texas twice this week. On Wednesday, hailstones the size of grapefruit beat up areas near Waco. Reports of up to baseball-size hail and damaging wind were received with a second line of severe storms Friday.
Hail and tornadoes pummeled the Sunshine State this week. FOX Weather received lots of photos and videos from Florida that showed hail raining down on several communities. An EF-2 tornado was reported in Hosford, Florida, where damage was reported.
In the West and Midwest, flooding has been a concern. Snow that is rapidly melting because of warm temperatures is swelling streams and rivers. Sandbags were stacked this week in Davenport, Iowa, where the Mississippi River was out of its banks. Rising water at Yosemite National Park in California has prompted officials to close part of the park.
