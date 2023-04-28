The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, flooding rain targets East Coast this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, April 29, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Stormy weather for eastern US this weekend

This week’s rowdy weather is heading toward the East Coast this weekend, with severe storms and heavy rain possible for much of the region. The best chance for severe storms Saturday is across the Southeast, with southern Georgia and northern and Central Florida seeing the highest risk.

The severe weather outlook for April 29, 2023.

There is also the possibility that flash flooding could happen where some the heaviest rain falls in the Southeast. There are also flooding concerns in the Northeast this weekend, where wet weather moved in Friday and will linger through the weekend.

The excessive rainfall outlook for April 29th and 30th.

Things to know

In case you missed it: Tornadoes, giant hail and snow

The active pattern that has dominated the country’s weather this week created a variety of inclement conditions. It started with colder weather and snow in parts of the Rocky Mountains. In fact, thundersnow was reported in Colorado.

Dangerous storms ripped across Texas twice this week. On Wednesday, hailstones the size of grapefruit beat up areas near Waco. Reports of up to baseball-size hail and damaging wind were received with a second line of severe storms Friday.

Hail and tornadoes pummeled the Sunshine State this week. FOX Weather received lots of photos and videos from Florida that showed hail raining down on several communities. An EF-2 tornado was reported in Hosford, Florida, where damage was reported.

In the West and Midwest, flooding has been a concern. Snow that is rapidly melting because of warm temperatures is swelling streams and rivers. Sandbags were stacked this week in Davenport, Iowa, where the Mississippi River was out of its banks. Rising water at Yosemite National Park in California has prompted officials to close part of the park.

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a couple of stories we think you’d enjoy.

