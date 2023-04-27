See a Florida gator lunge at bald eagle which narrowly escapes

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida alligator almost had the lunch of a lifetime after he lunged out of a swamp attempting to munch on a bald eagle.

Chris Holwell captured the encounter with his camera and said he and his partner initially noticed a gator, turtle and vulture hanging out on a little island near the boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands Park. After taking a closer look, Holwell said they realized the bird wasn't a vulture.

"On closer examination, I noticed the legs were yellow on the bird (indicating) it wasn't a vulture," said Holwell.

He said the turtle ran into the water. The gator slipped in behind it and "launched like lightning" at the juvenile bald eagle.

The pictures show the gator's mouth wide open ready to enjoy his meal, but the eagle was quick and narrowly escaped the brief encounter.