Late-April winter storm to slam Colorado with a foot of snow

Coloradans are bracing for a storm that could bring a foot of snow to the mountains and foothills and provide some much-needed rain to the state.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful storm system that could have significant travel impacts to the I-25 corridor Tuesday evening.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Front Range and foothills, along with the Palmer Divide, through Wednesday afternoon.

Winter alerts are in effect through Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



After reaching the mid-60s with sunshine on Monday, conditions will drastically change on Tuesday. Snow and rain will begin to overspread the state early Tuesday, with more of Colorado seeing precipitation by Tuesday evening.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains and foothills, with up to 1 to 2 feet of snow forecast, especially in regions above 8,000 feet. Snowfall rates could reach up to 2 inches per hour at times.

A look at the expected radar for Tuesday's rush hour.

(FOX Weather)



For areas south of the Denver metro along the Palmer Divide, up to 10 inches of snow is possible. The National Weather Service said in a press conference Monday afternoon that snow totals within this area will depend on temperatures. Should temperatures drop sooner, cities like Colorado Springs could be on the borderline of a few inches of snow to upwards of half of a foot.

How much snow will Denver see?

Denver will see mostly rain from this storm, but snow will mix in with the rain Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for the metro area.

The sharp difference of snow totals from Denver to the foothills.

(FOX Weather)



Officials say that the precipitation from Tuesday’s storm will be much-need to help the snowpack, drought and farmers.