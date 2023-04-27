Drone footage shows suspected tornado damage in Florida town

A multiday severe weather threat continued Thursday, spawning tornadoes across portions of the Southeast.

The National Weather Service warned of a damaging tornado in Hosford, Florida, around 4 p.m. ET.

The town is less than an hour's drive outside Tallahassee, and PowerOutage.us reported nearly 80 percent of Liberty County was without electricity.

Drone video from Michael Gordon shows the aftermath of storms and the suspected tornado that hit the small Florida town.

Homes are seen without roofs, while debris is scattered across the area. Trees were uprooted, snapped in half and thrown onto the property.

Photos from the area show blocked roadways and at least one home that was substantially damaged during the storm.

The local sheriff's department reported widespread damage in the rural county, and damage assessments were underway for the likely tornado.

"It has been confirmed that a tornado has hit the Hosford area. All students at Hosford school are accounted for and safe. There is a large amount of debris and power lines down in the area. Please stay off the roads as emergency teams work to manage this situation," the Liberty County Sheriff's Department stated.

Severe weather will continue for the Sunshine State for the rest of Thursday evening.