Watch: Hail batters Florida as severe storms slam the state

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The usual picturesque view of Florida palm trees was disrupted by storms pouring hailing over parts of the Sunshine State.

Photos and videos captured images of hail measuring up to three-quarters in diameter, pelting the roofs of homes and cars.

Hail covered the ground across parts of Central Florida, resembling scenes of a winter wonderland.

In Melbourne, one Floridian experienced a deluge of hail. He captured video of hail taking down limbs of trees.

One Jupiter resident captured video of hail peppering two trucks parked in a driveway.

Back in Melbourne, a video shows powerful winds and hail right outside a home. Someone could be heard off-camera saying, "Holy cow!".

In another video, hailstones the size of golf balls were spotted in Palm Beach Gardens.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of the Florida Peninsula from areas to the north and west of Daytona Beach south through Orlando, Melbourne, Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami until 9 p.m. EDT. The area will see hail, gusty winds and rain throughout the rest of Wednesday evening.

At least one business was reported to have roof damage, and rainwater was making its way into the building.

PowerOutage.us reported more than 7,000 outages in the Sunshine State after the spout of severe weather.