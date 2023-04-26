Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Hail batters Florida as severe storms slam the state

Photos and videos captured images of hail measuring about three-quarters in diameter pelting the roofs of homes and cars.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
MELBOURNE, Fla. – The usual picturesque view of Florida palm trees was disrupted by storms pouring hailing over parts of the Sunshine State.

Photos and videos captured images of hail measuring up to three-quarters in diameter, pelting the roofs of homes and cars. 

FLORIDA'S RAINY SEASON IS ABOUT TO GET UNDERWAY

Hail covered the ground across parts of Central Florida, resembling scenes of a winter wonderland. 

  • Hail covers a middle school's courtyard in Central Florida
    Image 1 of 5

    Hail covers a middle school's courtyard in Central Florida (Central Middle School /Brevard County Public Schools)

  • Hail in Palm Beach Gardens.
    Image 2 of 5

    Hail in Palm Beach Gardens.  (@zerofoxgiven21 / Twitter)

  • Hail in Palm Beach Gardens.
    Image 3 of 5

    Hail in Palm Beach Gardens.  (@zerofoxgiven21 / Twitter)

  • Melbourne hail resembles snow
    Image 4 of 5

    Melbourne hail resembles snow (Karla Fennell)

  • Hail reports in Central Florida
    Image 5 of 5

    Hail reports in Central Florida ( )

In Melbourne, one Floridian experienced a deluge of hail. He captured video of hail taking down limbs of trees. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

One Jupiter resident captured video of hail peppering two trucks parked in a driveway.

Back in Melbourne, a video shows powerful winds and hail right outside a home. Someone could be heard off-camera saying, "Holy cow!".

In another video, hailstones the size of golf balls were spotted in Palm Beach Gardens.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of the Florida Peninsula from areas to the north and west of Daytona Beach south through Orlando, Melbourne, Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami until 9 p.m. EDT. The area will see hail, gusty winds and rain throughout the rest of Wednesday evening.

At least one business was reported to have roof damage, and rainwater was making its way into the building.

PowerOutage.us reported more than 7,000 outages in the Sunshine State after the spout of severe weather.

