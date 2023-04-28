Dangerous storms develop in Texas amid renewed threat of tornadoes, hail, damaging wind

DALLAS -- Another stormy day is on tap for a large portion of Texas as the Lone Star State faces a renewed threat of destructive hail and tornadoes just 48 hours after some cities were pelted with baseball to grapefruit-sized hail.

"The threat of severe weather is very similar to what we saw on Wednesday," says FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. "We can see a repeat of these thunderstorms that produced tremendous hail stones."

Due to the threat of severe storms and tornadoes, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch that is centered over Central Texas and includes the community of Waco.

The watch box is in effect through 8 p.m. CDT as conditions are expected to become more favorable for supercell development during the evening. The Tornado Watch covers an area that was impacted on Wednesday, with a few tornadoes and large hail.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, where hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary concerns. Thunderstorms are expected to move in from the west and could produce egg-sized hail and winds upwards of 70 mph.

Communities further south along Interstate 35 in South Texas are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until late in the evening for the threat winds and hail.

More than 15 million Texans are under some type severe weather alert.

More than 15 million Texans are under some type severe weather alert.

Major cities such as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, San Antonio and Austin are under a level 3 of 5 severe weather risk as determined by the SPC, encompassing some 12 million people. Another nearly 10 million are in a level 2 risk, including Houston and Corpus Christi.

Large hail reaching or exceeding 2 inches in diameter are a primary threat, especially around the Dallas metroplex, but with the risk also stretching into Austin and San Antonio.

"There’s no way around this – anywhere from 1 o’clock in the afternoon to 6 o’clock it’s going to be pretty busy," Merwin said. "5 p.m. — that’s a good ignition point. We’re going to see some thunderstorms develop between 2-5 p.m. but after 5 (p.m.), game’s on for almost the entire part of Texas that stretches from Central Texas all the way into North Texas."

A Tornado Warning was issued Friday afternoon for Hamilton County, Texas, which included the communities of Pottsville and Midway, west of Waco. A wall cloud was spotted during the storm, which is an indication that there could be a potential tornado, if the thunderstorm continues to organize.

While Texas has the greatest risk of severe weather, isolated strong to severe storms may also occur along parts of the Southeast coast. Cities like Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville in Florida, Charleston in South Carolina and Raleigh in North Carolina will all be at risk of seeing severe weather on Friday.

Severe storms possible along Gulf Coast this weekend

A low-end risk of severe storms is possible from late Saturday into Sunday morning across portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast states. This includes areas from southeastern Louisiana to northern Florida.

Severe storm threat on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are expected to be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.