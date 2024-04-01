The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Strong, long-track tornadoes expected Tuesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Strong, long-track tornadoes expected in Ohio Valley on Tuesday

Storms that caused damage in the nation’s heartland Monday are continuing to march east Tuesday morning. However, it’s a second round of thunderstorms that is expected later Tuesday that has forecasters concerned. A potentially substantial severe weather outbreak – including the threat of a few strong, long-track tornadoes – is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the highest tornado threat centered over the Ohio Valley.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather in parts of Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana. This includes the cities of Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton in Ohio, as well as Louisville and Lexington in Kentucky.

The threat of severe weather also extends as far south as the Gulf Coast and as far east as western portions of Virginia and the Carolinas, including major cities such as Nashville in Tennessee, Birmingham in Alabama, Atlanta in Georgia and Tallahassee in Florida.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



This ongoing severe weather outbreak began in the central U.S. Monday afternoon and continued throughout the night before spreading east on Tuesday.

According to local storm reports tallied by the National Weather Service on Monday and Monday night, there were at least three reports of tornadoes in northeastern Oklahoma, more than 40 reports of damaging winds or wind damage from Texas to Kentucky and over 60 reports of large hail from Texas to Ohio.

Nor’easter to bring impactful spring snow to Northeast, New England

A nor’easter is expected to bring accumulating snow to the interior Northeast and New England later this week. The impactful early-spring winter storm could result in power outages and make for tricky travel.

The snowfall forecast this week for the Great Lakes and Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just six days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. FOX Weather continues to update its official forecast for April 8th, which shows who will likely have the best viewing conditions during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Watch this

A driver in California was recording a rare thunderstorm when he saw a lightning bolt strike an airplane.

