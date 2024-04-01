Scenic California Highway 1 collapse traps 1,600 after atmospheric river rain

BIG SUR, Calif. – Part of California's scenic Highway 1 crumbled into the sea below after the Easter weekend atmospheric river storm, trapping about 1,600 visitors and residents.

After heavy rain Saturday afternoon, half of the southbound lane after the Rocky Creek Bridge collapsed. According to the California Department of Transportation, crews closed both directions for 44 miles until engineers could assess the damage. That rain was preceded by 2-4 inches that fell on Friday.

The remote road along the coastal cliff has very few connecting roads for miles and miles. Any residents and visitors taking advantage of the three-day weekend were trapped.

"We are working on a plan to get motorists evacuated from the area," the California Highway Patrol said in a statement on Saturday.

One couple told KTVU FOX 2 that they were visiting from the L.A. area to camp. They drove out for a hike leaving their gear behind, but couldn't get back to it or return home for a back-to-work Monday.

"Luckily, we have flexible jobs," Ian Dibruno said. "So we let them know we had a minor emergency situation."

Caltrans opened the northbound lane on Sunday to allow officers to escort some of those stranded through the damaged area. About 300 cars were lined up for the first northbound trip, local media reported.

"(Engineering and geotech crews) did an inspection of the roadway," said a California Highway Patrol officer during a press conference. "It was very pleasant to discover that the erosion beneath the roadway had remained in place from where it was the night before. So it was static, and it hadn't continued to erode into the northbound lane, which was a grave concern for us."

Monday, officials started a convoy at 8 a.m., and another at 4 p.m., to lead a line of cars first northbound for an hour, then southbound.

Engineers will continue to monitor the stretch of roadway for the next several days during the convoys to determine the next steps. There is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. Caltrans is working on plans to temporarily stabilize the roadway to open it while a permanent structural solution is being debated.

All state parks in the area have been closed, and camping reservations have been canceled.