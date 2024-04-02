Severe weather outbreak continues Tuesday with strong, long-track tornado threat from Ohio Valley to Southeast

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After storms caused damage in the nation’s heartland Monday, Tuesday's severe weather outbreak is expected to be more intense, with the potential for strong, long-track tornadoes that could tear across parts of Ohio, northern and central Kentucky and southeastern Indiana.

A broader severe weather risk extends into portions of the Southeast, where strong tornadoes are a threat from Tuesday evening into Tuesday night across parts of Alabama and Georgia.

An initial round of severe thunderstorms was ongoing in portions of the Ohio Valley on Tuesday morning, but a second round of severe weather expected to begin Tuesday afternoon has forecasters concerned as supercells are forecast to develop after the passage of warm front. In addition to the significant tornado threat, the FOX Forecast Center said large hail and 70-plus-mph wind gusts are also possible.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Ohio Valley hit by severe storms Tuesday, causing injuries

Early Tuesday morning, an 84-mph wind gust was reported near Evansville, Indiana. City officials reported significant storm damage throughout the city, particularly on the north side. City crews are working to clear the roads, and there are reports of power outages in several areas, including stoplights.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Strong winds in Vanderburgh, Indiana, caused damage to the city's Emergency Operations Center's roof. According to the National Weather Service, there have been multiple reports of downed trees and powerlines and damage to mobile homes throughout Vanderburgh.

Additional strong winds and falling trees caused notable destruction in southern Boonville, Indiana, leading to roof and structural damage. Utility poles were also snapped in Chrisney, Indiana, due to the high winds.

Emergency managers reported one person suffered minor injuries in Uniontown, Kentucky, when a tree fell onto a mobile home, according to the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky.

Tuesday's overall severe weather risk extends from the Ohio Valley to as far south as the Gulf Coast and as far east as western portions of Virginia and the Carolinas. In total, nearly 79 million Americans face the threat of severe storms between Tuesday and Tuesday night.

West Virginia was hit by a line of severe storms late Tuesday morning that caused a wind gust of 92 mph near Huntington.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather in parts of Ohio, northern and central Kentucky and southeastern Indiana. This includes the cities of Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton in Ohio, as well as Louisville and Lexington in Kentucky. Nearly 9 million people are covered by this Level 4 threat.

"We're almost maxing out on the barometer for severe weather that encompasses northern Kentucky, that southeastern portion of Indiana and well into Ohio," FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres said. "When you get into where the conditions are just so ripe, we could have some long-duration long-track potential tornadoes here, and tornadoes that are EF-2 or stronger."

A Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather extends from the Ohio Valley into the mid-South and Southeast. It includes the cities of Indianapolis in Indiana, Nashville in Tennessee, Atlanta in Georgia and Birmingham in Alabama.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



A Tornado Watch has been issued until 1 p.m. EDT for parts of extreme northeastern Kentucky, extreme southern Ohio and southern West Virginia. A second Tornado Watch has been issued until 3 p.m. CDT for western and Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Additional Tornado Watches will likely be issued throughout the day.

"Some tornadoes may be long-lived and strong," the SPC warned in its convective outlook early Tuesday morning.

TORNADO SAFETY: HOW TO IDENTIFY THE SAFEST PLACES INSIDE YOUR HOME

A look at the active Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather threat shifts to East Coast on Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms packing threats of damaging winds and hail are possible Wednesday across parts of the eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, with a second severe weather threat area expected over the Florida Peninsula.

Wednesday's threat zone includes the cities of Richmond and Virginia Beach in Virginia, Hatteras in North Carolina and Jacksonville and Tampa in Florida.

The severe storm threat on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The severe storm threat on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Be sure to check back with FOX Weather for updates on this ongoing severe weather outbreak. You can download the free FOX Weather app and enable notifications to receive real-time alerts about any severe weather headed your way.

Severe weather outbreak began Monday in Plains, Midwest

Tuesday's threat comes after severe storms tore across the central U.S. on Monday, the first day of April – which typically marks the beginning of the most active three months for tornadoes in the U.S.

According to local storm reports tallied by the National Weather Service on Monday and Monday night, there were at least three reports of tornadoes in northeastern Oklahoma, more than 40 reports of damaging winds or wind damage from Texas to Kentucky and over 60 reports of large hail from Texas to Ohio.

According to the NWS, a tornado near Lenapah, Oklahoma, rolled over a tractor-trailer, trapping one person inside. Another tornado was reported near the town of Hominy, Oklahoma.

WHICH U.S. COUNTIES ARE MOST AT RISK OF TORNADO DAMAGE?

Monday's largest hail report was grapefruit-sized hail (4.5 inches) near Briar, Texas, while the highest wind report was an 88-mph gust near Albany, Texas.

On Monday evening, Carthage, Missouri, reported damage around the historic downtown square after a tornado swept through the area. According to the NWS, their initial damage survey is consistent with an EF-0 tornado. The team is still surveying the area, and information regarding the path length, width, and max wind speed is unavailable.

Before hitting Carthage, the storm produced a 73-mph gust in Joplin, Missouri.