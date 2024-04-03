Watch: Drone video shows likely tornado damage in Conyers, Georgia

CONYERS, Ga. – Parts of Georgia experienced severe weather, with storms hitting Atlanta and areas east of the metro particularly hard overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday.

According to storm reports logged by the National Weather Service and NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, a possible tornado struck Rockdale County just before midnight in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers.

The NWS office in Peachtree City, Georgia, will survey Conyers on Wednesday to assess the damage. Regardless, many residents now face a long and daunting cleanup process.

Crews were working to clear downed trees from tree-littered roadways as the sun rose. As many as 1,600 electric customers were without power in the Conyers area, FOX 5 in Atlanta reported. Emergency officials advised people who do not need to travel to stay home until conditions become safer.

Fortunately, a church located on Main Street in Conyers was mostly undamaged when a large tree fell down.

There were numerous emergency calls following the tornado-warned storm. FOX 5 received a video from Pat Taylor showing rescue workers trying to save a person hit by a fallen tree along Renaissance Drive near Sigman Road in Conyers. Police have not yet released the condition of the person.