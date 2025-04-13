Weekend Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather returns for Easter week as storm exits Northeast coast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, April 13, 2025, and Palm Sunday. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Easter week severe storms threaten millions in Ohio Valley, Northeast on Monday

As a coastal storm that washed out the first half of the weekend for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast exits on Sunday, the FOX Forecast Center is turning its attention to a fast-moving cold front expected to trigger a severe weather threat for parts of the Ohio Valley on Monday to kick off Easter week.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) says more than 28 million people across the region will be at risk of severe thunderstorms on Monday. However, the SPC placed more than 9 million people from Kentucky to Pennsylvania in a Level 2 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale .

Cities in the risk zone include Columbus and Cincinnati in Ohio, Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, Charleston in West Virginia and Lexington in Kentucky. Forecasters say the primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail , but some tornadoes are also possible.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, April 14, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Louisville launches multi-million-dollar flood cleanup effort ahead of Kentucky Derby

Cleanup efforts are now underway along the Ohio River in Louisville , just weeks before millions of eyes turn to the city for the annual Kentucky Derby.

City leaders held a news conference Friday to discuss what is expected to be a multi-million-dollar effort to repair damaged roads, clean up parks and restore public spaces ahead of the 151st running of the Derby.

Rivers and creeks across the Ohio and Mississippi valleys swelled following 10-20 inches of rainfall in early April, with several major waterways still above flood stage. A water gauge along the Ohio River near Louisville recorded the river cresting at nearly 37 feet, making it one of the top 10 flood events in the city's history.

"We have 22 days until the Kentucky Derby, when the eyes of the world will be on Louisville," said Mayor Craig Greenberg. "I am confident our plan will ensure the flood-damaged areas of our city are restored and beautiful again by the first Saturday in May."

Countdown underway for rocket launch of star-studded all-female crew

The countdown is underway for the launch of a star-studded, all-female crew aboard a Blue Origin rocket from West Texas . According to Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, if all goes as planned, liftoff of the New Shepard rocket – designated NS-31 – will take place around 8:30 a.m. CT on Monday.

On board will be a high-profile crew of six, ranging from pop superstar Katy Perry to Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez.

Unlike trips to the International Space Station, which can last weeks or even months, the NS-31 flight will be brief, with a total duration of around 11 minutes.

The capsule will reach an altitude of approximately 62 miles above Earth's surface, where the crew will experience several minutes of weightlessness and take in breathtaking views of the planet.

Watch this: Kentucky firefighter saves lives during storm, returns home to see it lost to flood

Tommy Hedden, firefighter and resident of Boston, Kentucky, joined FOX Weather on Friday to share the devastating story of losing his home to the historic flooding that ravaged the Bluegrass State earlier this month while he was out saving others who were also impacted by the extreme weather.

