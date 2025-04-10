Coastal storm to dampen weekend for East Coast as flash flooding threatens 31 million along I-95 corridor

Widespread soaking rain and cold temperatures for mid-April are ahead for the Northeast this weekend courtesy of a low-pressure system that will develop Friday off the mid-Atlantic coast and arrive in the Northeast and New England by Friday afternoon.

This is the second round of wet weather for many of these areas. On Thursday, a different low-pressure system moved across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast, bringing rain and snow to higher elevations.

The rounds of damp conditions will help create a flash flood threat for parts of the Interstate 95 corridor from late Friday into early Saturday.

The flash flood threat along the East Coast on Friday, April 10, 2025.

The jet stream dips south into the end of the workweek, which allows the low-pressure system to develop Friday off the mid-Atlantic coast.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, as the storm moves up the coast on Friday, it may bring a few strong to severe thunderstorms to parts of coastal North and South Carolina. Any storms that do develop could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Rain will reach the I-95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic late Friday afternoon, with 1-2 inches expected to fall from Richmond, Virginia, northward to Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston through Sunday.

The potential for heavy rain prompted NOAA's Weather Prediction Center to issue a Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat from North Carolina to New Jersey from Friday into early Saturday morning, covering some 31 million people.

In addition, the full Moon this weekend, combined with this system, could bring some coastal flooding as well.

The rainfall forecast in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Temperatures will stay chilly as well, with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees on Saturday in New York City.

Wet and cool conditions remain through Sunday before a brief warmup Monday and Tuesday, with more rain looming by the middle of next week.

A dip in jet stream will allow a coastal low to ride up the East Coast.

A chilly and wet weather pattern will linger for most of the Northeast over the next 8-14 days, as well, according to the latest outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

