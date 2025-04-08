Weather already impacting golf in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. – As golfers prepare to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club this week for the 2025 Masters Tournament, weather has already caused some issues for the first major PGA Tour event of the year.

Showers and thunderstorms on Monday led to shortened practice rounds, and as the tournament prepares to officially begin Thursday, players will likely encounter faster greens due to the recent wet weather.

The weather forecast for the tournament’s main days, from Thursday to Sunday, looks largely promising, though there is a chance of a passing scattered shower on Friday.

Once the front clears the Savannah River Valley, spectators and players will be treated to nearly picture-perfect conditions, though temperatures could be on the cooler side, with lows in the 40s in the morning and highs near 70 degrees each day.

HOW WEATHER CAN MAKE OR BREAK YOUR GOLF GAME

Golf forecast

The field features golfers such as Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy, who is coming off a big win at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The winner of the tournament will receive the coveted Green Jacket, along with a jackpot worth over $3 million.

Scottie Scheffler last won the tournament in 2024, shooting 11-under-par to secure the win.

Players in 2024 did have to dodge raindrops during the first round, but the event was nothing compared to what the course had to endure during the off-season.

AUGUSTA CLEANING UP AFTER HURRICANE HELENE DAMAGE

Club’s damage during Helene shaded from spotlight

Augusta National is known for its legendary exclusivity, and as a result, details on how significantly the course was impacted during Hurricane Helene remain largely unknown outside of membership circles.

Helene struck the region in late September 2024, bringing devastating winds and heavy rains.

At the time, estimates suggested that at least 1 million trees were downed in the area, with officials from Augusta National Golf Club describing the damage to the golf course as "minor."

The club made a $5 million donation to assist local relief efforts, which helped thousands of homeowners who experienced significant damage during the storm.

Winds were estimated to have reached between 80-100 mph in the Peach State, causing power outages that lasted more than a week and leading some areas to lose more than three-fourths of their tree canopy, according to the National Weather Service.

Following the conclusion of the Masters on Sunday, golfers will turn their attention to the PGA Championship in nearby Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Tar Heel State’s Quail Hollow Club was also impacted by Helene, but the course is expected to be ready to go for the tournament’s start in mid-May.