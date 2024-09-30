Search
Published

Augusta cleaning up after Hurricane Helene damage

Videos and photos from across Augusta show downed trees on roads and buildings and fallen power lines.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. – The city of Augusta, Georgia, is recovering after damage from Hurricane Helene

On Saturday, The Masters posted a statement on X from Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley saying that damage to the club was being assessed. 

Videos and photos from across Augusta show downed trees on roads and buildings and fallen power lines. 

  • Two large trees that fell onto a home in Augusta, Georgia
    Image 1 of 7

    Two large trees that fell onto a home in Augusta, Georgia (Christina Smith/Facebook)

  • A fallen power pole in Augusta, Georgia after Hurricane Helene
    Image 2 of 7

    A fallen power pole in Augusta, Georgia after Hurricane Helene (Christina Smith/Facebook)

  • A tree in Augusta, Georgia, that fell onto a building after Hurricane Helene
    Image 3 of 7

    A tree in Augusta, Georgia, that fell onto a building after Hurricane Helene (@heyitsnorth / X)

  • Tree fallen on a road in Augusta, Georgia.
    Image 4 of 7

    Tree fallen on a road in Augusta, Georgia.  (@heyitsnorth / X)

  • People stand in front of a large tree that fell during Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia.
    Image 5 of 7

    People stand in front of a large tree that fell during Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia. (Christina Smith/Facebook)

  • A broken tree limb on a roadway in Augusta, Georgia.
    Image 6 of 7

    A broken tree limb on a roadway in Augusta, Georgia. (@heyitsnorth / X)

  • Trees uprooted after Helene in Augusta, Georgia.
    Image 7 of 7

    Trees uprooted after Helene in Augusta, Georgia. (@heyitsnorth / X)

It's still unclear what damage was sustained at Augusta National Golf Club, as the course is closed from May to October to reduce wear and tear on the green. 

At least 126 people have been confirmed dead across six states – Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

In a press conference Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed 25 deaths in the state due to Helene. 

