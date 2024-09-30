Augusta cleaning up after Hurricane Helene damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The city of Augusta, Georgia, is recovering after damage from Hurricane Helene.

On Saturday, The Masters posted a statement on X from Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley saying that damage to the club was being assessed.

Videos and photos from across Augusta show downed trees on roads and buildings and fallen power lines.

It's still unclear what damage was sustained at Augusta National Golf Club, as the course is closed from May to October to reduce wear and tear on the green.

At least 126 people have been confirmed dead across six states – Florida, Georgia, South Carolina , North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

In a press conference Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed 25 deaths in the state due to Helene.