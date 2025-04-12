Louisville launches multi-million-dollar flood cleanup effort ahead of a Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Cleanup efforts are now underway along the Ohio River in Louisville, just weeks before millions of eyes turn to the city for the annual Kentucky Derby.

City leaders held a news conference Friday to discuss what is expected to be a multi-million-dollar effort to repair damaged roads, clean up parks and restore public spaces ahead of the 151st running of the Derby.

Rivers and creeks across the Ohio and Mississippi Valleys swelled following 10 to 20 inches of rainfall in early April, with several major waterways still above flood stage.

A water gauge along the Ohio River near Louisville recorded the river cresting at nearly 37 feet, making it one of the top 10 flood events in the city’s history.

Dozens of residents and visitors were rescued as first responders went door to door, helping storm victims escape rising waters.

As part of the next response phase, Louisville Metro Government announced an extensive cleanup operation focused on removing trash and debris from parks, parking lots and other public areas.

"We have 22 days until the Kentucky Derby, when the eyes of the world will be on Louisville," said Mayor Craig Greenberg. "I am confident our plan will ensure the flood-damaged areas of our city are restored and beautiful again by the first Saturday in May."

The mayor’s office said cleanup costs are expected to reach at least $5 million, though most disaster expenses are anticipated to be reimbursed by FEMA.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

DID THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CAPTURE A PHOTO OF BIGFOOT DURING A PENNSYLVANIA STORM SURVEY?

Local officials compared the flooding to that experienced during a 1997 event, but thanks to pump stations, upgraded levees, and floodgates, the damage this time was far less extensive.

"Typically, this would have been an event where we would have had hundreds if not thousands of houses flooded. So, we are very proud of what we've done and how we have used the community's resources," said Brian Bingham, chief operations officer at the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District.

Once the current cleanup phase is complete, the city plans to launch phase three of its action plan, which includes curbside debris pickup following the recent rounds of severe weather.

Despite the flooding, Kentucky Derby events are expected to continue as scheduled, but officials warn that some events may be relocated to other venues in the metro.

AMISH COMMUNITY IN MICHIGAN REPAIRS TORNADO DAMAGE BEFORE METEOROLOGISTS CAN COMPLETE SURVEY

Similar cleanup operations are underway around Cincinnati and across the Bluegrass State, as water levels slowly recede.

Further south along the Mississippi River, communities are still bracing for potential flooding, as high water from northern areas could take weeks to stream southward.

Dozens of river gauges are forecast to reach either "moderate" or "major" flood stage in Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana in the coming days.