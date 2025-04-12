See it: Sea turtle rescued on Texas beach after washing up covered in barnacles, debris

SARGENT, Texas – A loggerhead sea turtle was recently saved after she washed up on the Gulf of America coast in Sargent, Texas, covered in barnacles and other animals.

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research said their organization was notified of the turtle by a member of the public last week. They then dispatched their Rescue and Recovery team to help the animal.

Members found that the turtle was covered in organisms, such as a variety of algae, and had barnacles embedded in her mouth and soft tissues.

A photo of the turtle on the beach shows her weighed down by the algae and barnacles.

The research center said this was the result of the turtle being sick, which led her to move more slowly and float closer to the water’s surface prior to being washed ashore.

Washing in with the turtle were organisms, such as crabs, shrimp, worms and small invertebrates, the research center noted.

The turtle was sent to their rehabilitation hospital, where the animals and plants covering her were removed and where she was placed on a treatment plan.

The center announced on Thursday that the turtle has started to eat, but has a long road to recovery.

To support the sea turtle’s recovery, you can consider purchasing from the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research’s Amazon wishlist here.

Loggerhead sea turtles are found worldwide. While the animals tend to nest along the Atlantic coast of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, Texas Parks and Wildlife said they only sometimes make their way to the Gulf of America coast of Texas.