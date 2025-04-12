Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

See it: Sea turtle rescued on Texas beach after washing up covered in barnacles, debris

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research announced on Thursday that the turtle has started to eat, but has a long road to recovery.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A video provided by the Houston Zoo shows staff members caring for an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle and then releasing it back into the Gulf of Mexico after an incredible, 5,000-mile journey that started in Europe.

FILE: Endangered sea turtle returned to Gulf after incredible 5,000-mile journey across Atlantic

A video provided by the Houston Zoo shows staff members caring for an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle and then releasing it back into the Gulf of Mexico after an incredible, 5,000-mile journey that started in Europe.

SARGENT, Texas – A loggerhead sea turtle was recently saved after she washed up on the Gulf of America coast in Sargent, Texas, covered in barnacles and other animals.

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research said their organization was notified of the turtle by a member of the public last week. They then dispatched their Rescue and Recovery team to help the animal.

Members found that the turtle was covered in organisms, such as a variety of algae, and had barnacles embedded in her mouth and soft tissues.

A photo of the turtle on the beach shows her weighed down by the algae and barnacles.

The turtle as she was stranded on the beach.

The turtle as she was stranded on the beach.

(Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research / FOX Weather)

The research center said this was the result of the turtle being sick, which led her to move more slowly and float closer to the water’s surface prior to being washed ashore.

BABY SEAL RESCUED AFTER WANDERING STREETS OF CONNECTICUT CITY

Washing in with the turtle were organisms, such as crabs, shrimp, worms and small invertebrates, the research center noted.

The turtle was sent to their rehabilitation hospital, where the animals and plants covering her were removed and where she was placed on a treatment plan.

The turtle being tended to.

The turtle being tended to.

(Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research / FOX Weather)

The center announced on Thursday that the turtle has started to eat, but has a long road to recovery.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

To support the sea turtle’s recovery, you can consider purchasing from the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research’s Amazon wishlist here.

Before and after images of the turtle, showing how much her face was covered in barnacles and other organisms.

Before and after images of the turtle, showing how much her face was covered in barnacles and other organisms.

(Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research / FOX Weather)

Loggerhead sea turtles are found worldwide. While the animals tend to nest along the Atlantic coast of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, Texas Parks and Wildlife said they only sometimes make their way to the Gulf of America coast of Texas.

Tags
Loading...